D-S girls knock off Tri-Center at Lucky Lanes

Paced by Brianna Musgrave and Brittany Musgrave, the Denison-Schleswig girls earned a 2,443-1,737 bowling victory over Tri-Center on Tuesday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 2-0 in duals on the season.

Brianna Musgrave carded a 360 series with two identical games of 180.

Brittany Musgrave tallied games of 135 and 212 for a 347 series.

Claire Miller fired a 336 series with games of 137 and 199.

She was followed by Payton Mathies (132-177--309), Nevaeh Brandt (167-119--286) and Elizabeth Cary (152-128--280).

D-S bowled a two-game series of 1,638 pins and had a baker total of 805 pins.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls picked up a 1,674-1,071 triumph over T-C.

Maggie Hennings led D-S with a 250 series after shooting games of 133 and 117.