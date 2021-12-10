D-S girls knock off Tri-Center at Lucky Lanes

Paced by Brianna Musgrave and Brittany Musgrave, the Denison-Schleswig girls earned a 2,443-1,737 bowling victory over Tri-Center on Tuesday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
The win moved D-S to 2-0 in duals on the season.
Brianna Musgrave carded a 360 series with two identical games of 180.
Brittany Musgrave tallied games of 135 and 212 for a 347 series.
Claire Miller fired a 336 series with games of 137 and 199.
She was followed by Payton Mathies (132-177--309), Nevaeh Brandt (167-119--286) and Elizabeth Cary (152-128--280).
D-S bowled a two-game series of 1,638 pins and had a baker total of 805 pins.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls picked up a 1,674-1,071 triumph over T-C.
Maggie Hennings led D-S with a 250 series after shooting games of 133 and 117.
She was followed by Leigha Brungardt (145-88--233), Calli Korner (105-111--216), Kiyea Krajicek (88-120--208), Diana Garcia (121-83--204) and Alexis Hartwig (102-86--188).