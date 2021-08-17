D-S girls look for success behind blend of experience and youth

Bruhn added 15 total blocks and had 55 digs for the Monarchs.

Sonnichsen led the team a year ago with 300 digs. She also served 92.7 percent after hitting 190-205 attempts.

Fink served 94 percent as a junior, connecting on 94-100 attempts, while finishing with 75 digs.

Filling out the varsity roster for D-S are seniors Hannah Slater and Autumn Nemitz; juniors Ashlyn Herrig and Anna Wiges; and sophomores Addison Inman, Kaylie Baker and Whitlee Auen.

"We will have five seniors that played varsity last year. We’re also bringing back a few underclassmen who had the opportunity to play as well," commented Mich.

"We will look a little different at the net with some new faces and girls in different positions, as well as having two young setters looking for playing time," she added.

At the net, Mich definitely will be looking to Langenfeld, Bruhn and Slater for their experience, while Sonnichsen is the most experienced back-row player for the Monarchs.