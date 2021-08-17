D-S girls look for success behind blend of experience and youth

Denison-Schleswig’s 2021 volleyball team will feature a blend of experience and youth under ninth-year head coach McKenzie Mich.
Five letterwinners return to the court from last year’s Monarch club that went 3-7 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play, 12-14 overall in matches and 33-40 in games played.
D-S graduated five players from a year ago, including three all-conference performers in second-team selection Hannah Neemann and honorable mention choices Paige Andersen and Ellie Magnuson.
Returning veterans for D-S are seniors Kira Langenfeld, Sophie Sonnichsen and Teryn Fink; junior Kaitlyn Bruhn; and sophomore Claire Leinen.
Langenfeld, Sonnichsen and Bruhn all return as starters for Mich, who will be joined on the bench by junior varsity coach Dana Marten and freshman coach Briley Deanda.
Langenfeld is the team’s top returning hitter after delivering 73 kills a year ago. She also was second in blocks with a total of 31, including seven solos.
Langenfeld also went 40-43 in serving with four aces and had 49 digs as a junior.
Bruhn finished with 47 kills a year ago. She also hit 117-123 serves with 12 aces to her credit.
Bruhn added 15 total blocks and had 55 digs for the Monarchs.
Sonnichsen led the team a year ago with 300 digs. She also served 92.7 percent after hitting 190-205 attempts.
Fink served 94 percent as a junior, connecting on 94-100 attempts, while finishing with 75 digs.
Filling out the varsity roster for D-S are seniors Hannah Slater and Autumn Nemitz; juniors Ashlyn Herrig and Anna Wiges; and sophomores Addison Inman, Kaylie Baker and Whitlee Auen.
"We will have five seniors that played varsity last year. We’re also bringing back a few underclassmen who had the opportunity to play as well," commented Mich.
"We will look a little different at the net with some new faces and girls in different positions, as well as having two young setters looking for playing time," she added.
At the net, Mich definitely will be looking to Langenfeld, Bruhn and Slater for their experience, while Sonnichsen is the most experienced back-row player for the Monarchs.
"We’ll also have Fink and Wiges in the back row after getting touches last season as well," remarked Mich, whose team will open its season on Saturday, August 28, at the AHST/Walnut Tournament at Avoca.
"This team will be looking to be aggressive and strong at the net with our attacks and blocking," Mich said.
"We are moving players around to new positions, so it will take a little bit of time to get comfortable with timing, tempo and different roles."
"Defensively, we have girls who are scrappy and on the floor willing to defend it. Overall, we have some familiar faces along with some new faces that are willing to work hard for their teammates," Mich said.
2021 Schedule
August
28 - AHST/Walnut Tournament, V, 9 a.m.; 31 - vs. Harlan, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.
September
2 - at Shenandoah, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 4 - at Sioux City North Tournament, V, 9 a.m.; 7 - vs. Clarinda and Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda, V, 5 p.m.; 9 - Atlantic Tournament, JV, 5 p.m.; 11 - Griswold Tournament, V, 9 a.m.; 14 - at Carroll, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 16 - vs. Creston, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 20 - at MV/A-O/CO-U, JV, 5:30 p.m.; 21 - at Glenwood, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 30 - vs. Red Oak, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.
October
2 - Thomas Jefferson Tournament at Council Bluffs, V, 8:30 a.m.; 4 - vs. O-A/BC-IG, JV, 5:30 p.m.; 5 - vs. Atlantic, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 7 - at Lewis Central, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 9 - at Kuemper Catholic Tournament, JV, 9 a.m.; 11 - vs. Clarind and Kuemper Catholic, JV, 5 p.m.; 12 - vs. C.B. St. Albert, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 16 - Lewis Central Tournament at Council Bluffs, V, 9 a.m.