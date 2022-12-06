 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D-S girls make history on the wrestling mat

Denison-Schleswig put its first-ever girls’ wrestling team on the mat Saturday, as the Monarchs competed at the Audubon Tournament under head coach Jacob Brawner.

The D-S girls were led by Taylor Totten, who went 2-1 in her matches at 170 pounds for first place overall.

Totten pinned two opponents and had one bye on the day.

Second-place finishes went to Angie Rivera at 140 (2-1) and Kasandra Barroso at 170 (2-1).

Rivera and Barroso each pinned two of their three opponents.

Earning third-place efforts were Lita Thao at 100 (1-2), Taya Adams at 140 (1-2), Aremy Santos at 145 (1-2) and Claire Miller at 155 (1-2).

And, bringing home fourth-place efforts for the Monarchs were Harmony Holt at 120 (0-3), Ana Castillo at 130 (0-3), Jessica Cabrera at 140 (0-3), Remigia Raymundo at 145 (0-3), Gaby Williams at 145 (0-3), Beyonce Carrasco at 155 (0-3) and Valerie Alcantar at 170 (0-3).

“It was a great day in Audubon, as we wrestled in the first girls’ wrestling tournament in school history. We’ve been practicing for a month now, so the girls were excited to wrestle someone other than each other,” commented Brawner.

“That excitement was paired with nerves as there were a lot of unkowns with what to expect in a competition,” he added.

“We are so proud of how our girls competed and feel like we really got a baseline of where we’re at and where we need to go.”

“We certainly took some lumps as it was our first competition, but we were impressed how, at times, we translated the technique from practice to the matches,” Brawner remarked.

The D-S girls were back in action on Monday at the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Tournament.

