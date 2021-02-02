 Skip to main content
D-S girls move bowling record to 7-2 with victory over Red Oak
D-S girls move bowling record to 7-2 with victory over Red Oak

D-S girls bowling vs. Red Oak 2021

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls improved to 7-2 in bowling matches on Thursday with a 2,146-1,863 victory at Red Oak.

Kailee Jorgensen led the way for D-S with a 318 series, as she tossed games of 132 and 186, respectively.

Natalie Castillo shot games of 152 andf 159 for a 311 series.

She was followed by Abby Gehlsen (139-144--283), Claire Miller (115-165--280), Payton Mathies (150-113--263) and Brianna Musgrave (159--103--262).

The D-S girls led by 261 pins entering baker bowling and ended up winning over the visiting Tigers by 283 pins.

