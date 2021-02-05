D-S girls move to 8-2 in bowling with win over Saintes

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls picked up a 2,304-2,031 bowling victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert on Tuesday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

It was the second straight match win for D-S, which improved to 8-2 overall on the year.

Claire Miller paced the D-S girls with a 329 series after tossing games of 149 and 180, respectively.

Abby Gehlsen carded a 322 series with games of 165 and 157.

Payton Mathies followed with a 320 after firing games of 168 and 152.

She was followed by Brianna Musgrave (153-145--298), Natalie Castillo (134-128--262) and Kailee Jorgensen (112-117--229).