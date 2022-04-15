D-S girls net 17 personal records at Carroll Co-Ed

Adam Mich’s Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team achieved 17 personal records on Monday, as the Monarchs tallied 58 points for fifth place out of 12 schools at the Carroll Co-Ed Relays.

Carroll High claimed the team title with 123 points.

Roland-Story was runnerup to the Tigers with 72 points.

“We had a lot of good efforts. Setting 17 personal records shows that the girls are improving and we’re starting to figure things out,” commented Mich.

“Claire (Miller) had a real good night in all of her events. Lola (Mendlik) ran well in the 800 and 1,500. The shuttle hurdle team had their best time of the year and ran great. I also thought the 4x200 relay team ran well in running their best time as well,” he added.

“We also ran the 4x400 relay for the first time and it was nice to see them beat a team in heat two to take fifth place,” Mich remarked.

Miller had the team’s lone individual title, as she won the 100-meter hurdles in a personal-best time of 17.25 seconds.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Kamden Bruhn, Jordyn Linn, Miller and Kaitlyn Bruhn also took gold in season-best effort of 1:13.47.

Mendlik placed second in the 1,500-meter run in a personal-best effort of 5:14.91.

The Monarchs’ 4x200 relay team of Ashlyn Herrig, Samantha Chandler, Hannah Harris and Lauren Bowker took second as well in a best time of 1:55.84.

Mendlik added a fourth-place effort in the 800-meter run in her best time of 2:28.35.

Linn also finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in her best time of 1:17.16.

The 4x100 relay foursome of Miller, Chandler, Herrig and Bowker finished fourth in 54.02, which was the team’s fastest of the young season.

D-S placed fifth in three relays: the sprint medley, distance medley and 4x400.

The sprint medley team of Miller, Chandler, Herrig and Mendlik ran 2:01.89.

The distance medley squad of Kamden Bruhn, Alexa Tremblay, Lauryn Turin and Emily Bahnsen ran 4:59.27, while the 4x400 foursome of Turin, Kamden Bruhn, Tremblay and Brianna Musgrave circled the track in 4:42.73.

Bowker finished sixth in the both the long jump (14 feet, 8 1/2 inch) and 200-meter dash (28.82).

Herrig added a sixth spot in the 100-meter dash in 13.80.

Final Team Standings