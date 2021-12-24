D-S girls net season high for points in H-10 win over Red Oak

The Denison-Schleswig girls netted their highest scoring output of the season on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs came away with a 65-24 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Red Oak.

Winning for the second straight outing, Adam Mich’s D-S club will go into the Christmas break 4-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and one game over .500 at 5-4 overall.

Up 15-5 after one quarter, D-S outscored Red Oak 17-7 in the second to take a 32-12 lead into the halftime locker room.

Up 50-22 after three quarters, D-S then scored 15 of the 17 points over the final eight minutes to win going away.

The D-S girls still struggled from the floor at 31 percent overall, but the Monarchs got off a total of 75 shots.

D-S was 9-of-31 from three-point range and 23-of-75 overall from the field.

Red Oak, on the other hand, was just 1-of-10 from behind the three-point arc and 10-of-43 overall from the floor for 23 percent.

The Monarchs converted 10-of-14 free throws, while the Tigers went to the foul line three times with three makes.

"I was happy with making nine three-point baskets, but we struggled inside the arc with only 14 baskets on 44 attempts," commented Mich.

"Defensively, our press was really effective in the second half, as we were able to pressure them into turnovers that led to points. We had 12 steals and I think eight of those were in the third quarter," he added.

Red Oak had 23 violations on the night.

"We also had only nine turnovers, so we were a lot cleaner in that department. In previous games, we really hurt ourselves with self-inflicted turnovers, but we did a much better job of taking care of the ball in this game."

D-S dominated the glass by a 50-23 margin, as the Monarchs pulled down 25 offensive and 25 defensive rebounds.

According to Mich, the 50 rebounds were just four short of tying the school record for the most rebounds in a single game.

"Yeah, we owned the glass, but both teams got off a lot of shots, so there were going to be a lot of rebounds," Mich said.

Three girls reached double figures for D-S.

Kira Langenfeld led the way with 17 points to go with six rebounds. She was 7-of-8 at the free throw line.

Kiana Schulz sank four, three-point baskets en route to scoring 16 points with five boards and two steals.

Cambri Brodersen had a real nice all-around performance with 12 points, seven boards, six assists and five steals.

Hannah Slater had five points, 10 boards, two assists and two steals.

Lauren Bowker also netted five points.

Sophie Sonnichsen had four points, eight boards, three assists and one steal.

Olivia Meyer finished with three points and five boards, while Whitlee Auen had three points, four boards and three assists.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls and Red Oak played only two quarters with the Monarchs earning a 25-14 win.

Olivia Meyer led D-S with 10 points to go with four rebounds.

Addison Inman added six points and five boards.

Claire Leinen had three points and two steals.

Score by Quarters

D-S..................15 17 18 15 - 65