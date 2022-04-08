D-S girls open golf season with triangular victory

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ golf team had a successful opener, as the Monarchs took first place in a triangular meet with Storm Lake and Lewis Central on Tuesday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

D-S turned in a winning total of 227. Storm Lake was second at 274 with Lewis Central third at 303.

Tessa Petersen and Lizzy Ayala of D-S had the top two scores on the day with Petersen earnning medalist honors after shooting a 52 over nine holes.

Ayala was runnerup medalist with a 55.

Lillian Schultz carded a 59 for D-S. Gracie Outhouse shot a 61. Maggie Hennings tallied a 73 and Quinlan Bygness wound up with an 81.

In JV action, Bobbi Jepsen led D-S with a score of 67.