D-S girls open tennis season with victory at Audubon

Taking the court for the first time in two years, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team opened their 2021 spring season with a 6-3 victory on Tuesday night at Audubon.
Under the guidance of first-year head coach Spencer Pauley, the D-S girls won four of six singles matches and two of three in doubles play.
The top four singles players for D-S all came away with victories, including number one Paola Martinez, No. 2 Kiana Schultz, No. 3 Hailey Meseck and No. 4 Hannah Weber.
Winning their doubles matches for the Monarchs were the No. 1 team of Martinez and Schultz and the No. 3 twosome of Abby Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez.
"It’s always nice to win the first match of the year for both varsity and junior varsity. I could tell some of the girls were nervous right away, but they quickly overcame that," commented Pauley.
"We were hitting the ball really well even though it was a windy day," he added.
"Martinez won her singles match with her powerful play and overwhelmed her opponent."
"Schultz won her first-ever high school matches in both singles and doubles as a freshman. She is going to be really good," Pauley remarked.
"Meseck and Weber both won their singles matches. Their consistent play was too much for their opponents. Gehlsen and Lopez teamed up to win their first varsity match with some very strong serves," the Monarch boss stated.
The D-S junior varsity girls beat Audubon, 6-2.
Winning their singles matches for D-S were Emma Ahrenholtz, Claire Leinen, Harley Wiebers and Zoey Beery.
Picking up wins in doubles play for the Monarchs were the teams of Ahrenholtz and Leinen and Wiebers and Meyer.
Varsity Singles
No. 1 - Paola Martinez (D-S) defeated Kya Petersen, 8-6; No. 2 - Kiana Schultz (D-S) defeated Aleah Hermansen, 8-3; No. 3 - Hailey Meseck (D-S) defeated Kate Tessman, 8-5; No. 4 - Hannah Weber (D-S) defeated Rachel Heuss, 8-5; No. 5 - Jill Denny (A) defeated Abby Gehlsen, 8-5; No. 6 - Sophia Sebetka (A) defeated Evelyn Lopez, 8-1
Varsity Doubles
No. 1 - Martinez/Schultz (D-S) defeated Petersen/Hermansen, 8-4; No. 2 - Tessman/Denny (A) defeated Meseck/Weber, 8-6; No. 3 - Gehlsen/Lopez (D-S) defeated Heuss/Sebetka, 8-4
Junior Varsity Singles
No. 1 - Emma Ahrenholtz (D-S) defeated Kennedy Rohe, 8-3; No. 2 - Claire Leinen (D-S) defeated Ava Slater, 8-2; No. 3 - Harley Wiebers (D-S) defeated Joss Chambers, 9-8; No. 4 - Michelle Brooks (A) defeated Olivia Meyer, 9-7; No. 5 - Zoey Beery (D-S) defeated Gery Anderson, 8-5