D-S girls open tennis season with victory at Audubon

Taking the court for the first time in two years, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team opened their 2021 spring season with a 6-3 victory on Tuesday night at Audubon.

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Spencer Pauley, the D-S girls won four of six singles matches and two of three in doubles play.

The top four singles players for D-S all came away with victories, including number one Paola Martinez, No. 2 Kiana Schultz, No. 3 Hailey Meseck and No. 4 Hannah Weber.

Winning their doubles matches for the Monarchs were the No. 1 team of Martinez and Schultz and the No. 3 twosome of Abby Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez.

"It’s always nice to win the first match of the year for both varsity and junior varsity. I could tell some of the girls were nervous right away, but they quickly overcame that," commented Pauley.

"We were hitting the ball really well even though it was a windy day," he added.

"Martinez won her singles match with her powerful play and overwhelmed her opponent."