The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team opened its 2023 season on March 30 with a 7-2 victory at Harlan.

Spencer Pauley’s D-S team won four of six singles matches and swept all three doubles matches.

Picking up singles wins for D-S were Kiana Schulz at number one, Claire Leinen at No. 4, Lynnae Johnson at No. 5 and Zoey Beery at No. 6.

“Today was a great start to the season for the Monarchs. It’s always fun to win against Harlan,” commented Pauley.

“I was really proud of how some of the girls responded to adversity throughout their matches,” he added.

In junior varsity action, D-S beat Harlan by an 11-0 final, as the Monarchs won all eight singles matches and three in doubles play.

Singles winners for D-S were Olivia Meyer, Shelby Kastner, Tayla Brodersen, Yaretzi Alleman, Chloe Koch, Irene Alvarez, Lexi Hartwig and Isabel Gutierrez.

Picking up wins in doubles were the teams of Meyer and Kastner, Brodersen and Alleman and Alvarez and Koch.

Varsity results are below.

Singles

No. 1 — Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Erica Rust, 8-5; No. 2 — Sammy Swensen (H) defeated Abby Gutierrez, 8-6; No. 3 — Scarlett McGuinness (H) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-2; No. 4 — Claire Leinen (D-S) defeated Sydney Jones, 8-5; No. 5 — Lynnae Johnson (D-S) defeated Claire Schmitz, 8-1; No. 6 — Zoey Beery (D-S) defeated Anastacia Kay, 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Schulz/Leinen (D-S) defeated Rust/Swensen, 8-2; No. 2 — Gutierrez/Ahrenholtz (D-S) defeated McGuinness/Jones, 8-2; No. 3 — Johnson/Beery (D-S) defeated Schmitz/Kay, 8-1