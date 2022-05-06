D-S girls place 10th at Hawkeye 10 tennis tournament

The Denison-Schleswig girls tallied four points to earn 10th place at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament on Wednesday at Atlantic.

Kuemper Catholic took home the team championship with 24 points, while Council Bluffs St. Albert was runnerup with 22 points.

Kiana Schulz played in the number one singles position for D-S and went 3-2 overall in matches for sixth place and three team points.

Abby Gutierrez played in the No. 2 singles spot and went 0-2 on the day.

The tandem of Emma Ahrenholtz and Hailey Meseck competed in the No. 1 doubles tournament, finishing 2-3 overall for eighth place and picking up one team point.

The Monarch twosome of Lynnae Johnson and Zoey Beery played in the No. 2 doubles tournament and dropped both of their matches.

“Schulz competed with some really great players today. She battled back in the consolation bracket, which is not easy to do,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

“She showed she can play with the best,” he added.

“Ahrenholtz and Meseck fought hard all day long. They also battled back in the consolation round and were aggressive at the net.”

“Gutierrez, as well as Beery and Johnson had some tough draws right away. They got off to slow starts and had to try and battle back from behind in their matches. They should be proud of how they competed,” Pauley remarked.

Complete results from Wednesday’s tournament are below.

Kiana Schulz

(No. 1 Singles, 3-2, 6th)

First Round: defeated Caitlyn Bruce, Creston, 8-2; Second Round: lost to Coryl Matheny, Glenwood, 2-8; Consolation: defeated Anna Grizzard, Red Oak, 8-2; Consolation: defeated Ali Owens, Harlan, 8-2; Consolation: lost to Landry Miller, C.B. St. Albert, 4-8

Abby Gutierrez

(No. 2 Singles, 0-2, No place)

First Round: lost to Jenny Li, Creston, 2-8; Consolation: lost to Erica Rust, Harlan, 2-8

Emma Ahrenholtz/

Hailey Meseck

(No. 1 Doubles, 2-3, 8th)

First Round: defeated Morgenstern/Mullanix, Glenwood, 8-3; Second Round: lost to Hartley/Cole, Clarinda, 2-8; Consolation: defeated Trowbridge/Gough, Shenandoah, 8-1; Consolation: lost to Swensen/Coenen, Harlan, 6-8; Consolation: lost to Driskell/Evans, Creston, 4-8

Lynnae Johnson/Zoey Beery

(No. 2 Doubles, 0-2, No place)

First Round: lost to Schwarte/Janssen, Kuemper Catholic, 3-8; Consolation: lost to McGuinness/Jones, Harlan, 2-8

Final Team Standings