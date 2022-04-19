D-S girls place fourth at Tri-Center Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls netted 63.5 points en route to placing fourth in the final team standings at the Tri-Center Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Neola.

Treynor took first place overall with 122.5 points.

Underwood was second to the Cardinals with 112 points.

D-S had a total of nine personal records on the night.

“The weather conditions weren’t the best when we got there. It was cold and windy, but actually, the weather got better as the night went on and I thought the girls competed really well,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“We faced some good competition. I was glad we went because we’re still trying to figure out some combinations and this gave us another opportunity to do that,” he added.

“I thought Lauren Bowker had a great night for us. She placed second in the long jump with her personal best, she ran her best time in the open 200 and ran a great leg in the distance medley relay,” Mich remarked.

“We also had great nights from Lola Mendlik and Claire Miller in their events. We also had some other girls step up and contribute, so it was just a good meet to use as a measuring stick for us,” the Monarch boss stated.

Mendlik had the lone individual title for D-S, as she won the 1,500-meter run in five minutes, 21.68 seconds.

D-S took first in the distance medley relay with Kaitlyn Bruhn, Samantha Chandler, Bowker and Mendlik running a personal-best time of 4:43.91.

Bowker took second in the long jump with a personal-best effort of 15 feet, 11 inches.

Miller ran second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.80, while the shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Kamden Bruhn, Jordyn Linn, Miller and Kaitlyn Bruhn placed second in 1:15.18.

The 4x100 relay team of Miller, Ashlyn Herrig, Chandler and Bowker ran third in 54.63.

Bowker added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash in her best time of 28.73.

Hannah Harris took fifth in the high jump at 4-4.

D-S took fifth in both the sprint medley and 4x400 relays.

The sprint medley team of Miller, Chandler, Herrig and Lauryn Turin ran 2:05.58, while the 4x400 foursome of Alexa Tremblay, Brianna Musgrave, Kamden Bruhn and Turin ran 4:49.17.

Individual sixths went to Tremblay in the 400-meter dash (1:09.51) and Bahnsen in the 800-meter run (2:54.04).

Both of those times were personal records for Tremblay and Bahnsen.

Herrig also took sixth in the 100-meter dash in 14.06.

The 4x800 relay team of Bahnsen, Tiffany Ramirez, Juliana Barajas and Magaly Salgado ran sixth as well in 12:39.22.

Final Team Standings