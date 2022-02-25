D-S girls place fourth in Class 2A state bowling competition

Sixth a year ago, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ bowling team improved on that with a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A portion of the state tournament on Tuesday at Cadillac XBC Lanes at Waterloo.

The D-S girls bowled a team total of 2,566 in the 15 baker games, good for the seventh seed going into bracket play.

In bracket play, teams were matched up according to their seedings and then played a best three-of-five baker games.

In quarterfinal action, the D-S girls met up with No. 2 seed Fort Dodge and advanced with a 3-1 victory, winning 160-203, 210-202, 183-151, 174-DQ).

The Monarchs then took on No. 6 seed Lewis Central in a semifinal matchup and lost 3-0 to their Hawkeye 10 Conference foe and eventual state champions.

LC won 222-135, 173-117, 203-161.

That loss put Shelby Brawner’s D-S club into the state tournament’s consolation match against No. 4 seed Western Dubuque, which took home third place after a 199-171, 126-190, 204-179, 167-134 triumph over the Monarchs.

Members of the Monarchs’ fourth-place team were senior Elizabeth Cary; juniors Payton Mathies and Claire Miller; and sophomores Brianna Musgrave, Brittany Musgrave and Nevaeh Brandt.

LC won the 2A state title with a 3-0 sweep of Newton in the title match.

“After last year’s sixth-place finish at the state tournament, it was exciting to see them place a couple of spots higher this year,” commented Brawner.

“This was a season of ups-and-downs for them, so we’re happy to see the girls finish their season as well as they did,” Brawner said.