D-S girls place second at Class 2A state-qualifying bowling tournament

The Denison-Schleswig girls bowled a team score of 2,684 to place second in a Class 2A state-qualifying tournament on Tuesday at Le Mars.

The 2,684 pin total was the highest of the season for Shelby Brawner’s D-S squad, which also set a new school record for a high team one-game series of 1,085, breaking the previous mark of 1,015 by the 2009-10 Monarch team.

"The girls broke the record with their second games after bowling 971 in their first games.

Brianna Musgrave led the D-S girls with a 413 series after shooting games of 179 and 234, respectively.

Payton Mathies tallied a 356 series with games of 201 and 155. Kailee Jorgensen carded a 352 series with games of 174 and 178.

Claire Miller fired games of 157 and 179 for a 336 series. Natalie Castillo had a 331 series with games of 128 and 203, while Abby Gehlsen had games of 132 and 136 for a 268 series.

The D-S girls bowled baker games of 170, 206k, 150, 193 and 177 for an 896 total.