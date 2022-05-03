D-S girls place third in golf triangular at M&M

Denison-Schleswig, Boyer Valley and IKM-Manning all competed in a girls’ golf triangular on Thursday at the M&M Golf Course.

IKM-Manning took first place with a team score of 217. Boyer Valley was second at 224 with D-S third at 226.

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning continued her fine season, as she took home medalist honors once again with a nine-hole round of 40.

BV’s Jaci Petersen was runnerup medalist with a 48.

Brooke Booth shot a 56 for IKM-Manning.

Other scores for the Wolves were Megan Williams (59), Maeve Nielsen (62), Bailee Germer (65) and Eryn Rasmussen (65).

Makenzie Dumbaugh added a 51 for the BV girls. Maci Miller carded a 52. Zoey Soma shot a 73 with Haylee Follmann netting an 87 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Tessa Petersen led the D-S girls with a 54 over nine holes.