D-S girls pull away from Red Oak in H-10 contest

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls outscored Red Oak by a 42-17 margin in the second half on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs closed out their pre-holiday schedule with a 65-31 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Denison.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which improved to 2-4 in H-10 play and 2-5 overall.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half. It was tied 8-8 after one quarter with D-S outscoring Red Oak 15-6 in the second to take a 23-14 lead at halftime.

The Monarchs broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers by a 27-9 margin en route to a 50-22 advantage going into the final eight minutes of play.

“We got off to a slow start on the offensive end,” Mich said. “We settled for a lot of shots instead of attacking the basket in the first half.

D-S was just 2-of-18 from three-point range before halftime.

“In the second half, though, we were 8-of-14 from behind the three-point arc. And we attacked the basket with more aggression. Our 1-3-1 press also caused Red Oak some problems that led to turnovers that we turned into points,” noted Mich, whose team forced the Tigers into 27 turnovers on the night.

“We got contributions from a lot of girls. I thought Slater (Mayah) had her best game of the season tonight,” the Monarch boss added.

Slater finished with five points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Monarchs.

Kiana Schulz paced D-S with 21 points, including 14 in the second half alone. She added six assists and two boards.

Addison Inman netted 15 points with nine boards and five steals.

She scored eight of her 15 in the first half.

Lauren Bowker tallied nine points on three, three-point baskets in the second half. She added four boards.

Whitlee Auen finished with eight points, all in the second half, while also contributing six assists and four boards.

Olivia Meyer had six points and three boards.

Claire Leinen also had one point, two boards, two assists and two steals for the Monarchs, which finished 21-of-59 overall from the field for 36 percent and 13-of-15 at the free throw line.

Red Oak, on the other hand, was 2-of-11 from behind the three-point arc and 12-of-36 overall from the floor for 33 percent.

The Tigers converted 5-of-10 free throws and were dominated on the glass by a 38-20 margin by the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 15 times in the win.