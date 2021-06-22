D-S girls pull off upset of 3A No. 7 Atlantic

Kevin Dau’s Denison-Schleswig softball team picked up its biggest win of the season so far on Thursday night, as the Monarchs dealt Class 3A, seventh-ranked Atlantic its first Hawkeye 10 Conference loss in a 3-2 victory over the Trojans at Atlantic.
The win moved D-S to 9-3 in the H-10 and into a tie for third place with Creston. The loss for Atlantic, meanwhile, put the Trojans at 10-1 in league play and 18-3 overall.
The D-S girls won despite being outhit 7-3 and being the victims of 14 strikeouts by Atlantic senior pitcher Olivia Engler, who didn’t walk any Monarch batters.
Kira Langenfeld was the hitting star for the Monarchs, as she had two of her team’s three hits with a double and a triple to go with two runs batted in and one run scored.
Paige Kastner also was 1-for-4 with one run.
Atlantic went up 1-0 with a run in the bottom of the first inning.
D-S then scored twice in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.
Kastner led off the inning with a single to right field. Kennedy Marten then delivered a bunt that was misplayed by Atlantic, allowing Kastner to reach third with Marten safe at first.
After a steal by Marten to second, Langenfeld stepped up and doubled down the left field line scoring both Kastner and Marten for the lead.
Atlantic tied it with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
D-S then scored the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the top of the seventh.
Langenfeld led off with a triple to the right-center gap. Then with one out and Emma Mendenhall at the plate, a passed ball sent Langenfeld home with what turned out to be the winning run.
D-S pitcher Claire Leinen got a flyout to Kaitlyn Bruhn in left for the first out in Atlantic’s seventh.
Leinen then recorded a strikeout and the game ended with a Trojan batter being called out after stepping out of the box on a bunt attempt.
Leinen went the distance in the circle for D-S, as she gave up the two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
"A fantastic win for the girls. I’m hoping it was a big confidence booster," commented Dau, whose team played well in all three phases of the game.
"When we get good pitching, put the ball in play to make things happen and play solid defense, I think we can play with anybody," he added.
"Now, we had only three hits, but they were huge hits by Kastner and Langenfeld. Langenfeld had a big night for us no doubt."
"Our defense was solid with a lot of girls stepping up and making plays when we had to. Our infielders and outfielders all had good defensive nights behind good pitching from Leinen," Dau remarked.