D-S girls pull off upset of 3A No. 7 Atlantic

After a steal by Marten to second, Langenfeld stepped up and doubled down the left field line scoring both Kastner and Marten for the lead.

Atlantic tied it with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

D-S then scored the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the top of the seventh.

Langenfeld led off with a triple to the right-center gap. Then with one out and Emma Mendenhall at the plate, a passed ball sent Langenfeld home with what turned out to be the winning run.

D-S pitcher Claire Leinen got a flyout to Kaitlyn Bruhn in left for the first out in Atlantic’s seventh.

Leinen then recorded a strikeout and the game ended with a Trojan batter being called out after stepping out of the box on a bunt attempt.

Leinen went the distance in the circle for D-S, as she gave up the two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

"A fantastic win for the girls. I’m hoping it was a big confidence booster," commented Dau, whose team played well in all three phases of the game.