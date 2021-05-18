D-S girls qualify four athletes in two events for state track

Denison-Schleswig netted 62 points to place seventh in the girls’ portion of a Class 3A state-qualifying track and field meet on Thursday at Glenwood.

The host Rams claimed the team title with 157 points. Harlan was second with 132 points and Atlantic third with 107.

From Thursday’s meet, the top two finishers in each event, plus the next eight best efforts from across the state qualified for the state meet to take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

The D-S girls had two automatic state-qualifying events.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of sophomore Claire Miller, sophomore Kaitlyn Bruhn, senior Kennedy Marten and senior Jamie Ibarra took first place in a season-best time of one minute, 11.24 seconds.

Miller also will head to Des Moines in the 100-meter hurdles after placing second in 16.78.

Ibarra will compete in the shuttle hurdle relay at the state meet for third time in four years.