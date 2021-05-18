D-S girls qualify four athletes in two events for state track

Denison-Schleswig netted 62 points to place seventh in the girls’ portion of a Class 3A state-qualifying track and field meet on Thursday at Glenwood.
The host Rams claimed the team title with 157 points. Harlan was second with 132 points and Atlantic third with 107.
From Thursday’s meet, the top two finishers in each event, plus the next eight best efforts from across the state qualified for the state meet to take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.
The D-S girls had two automatic state-qualifying events.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of sophomore Claire Miller, sophomore Kaitlyn Bruhn, senior Kennedy Marten and senior Jamie Ibarra took first place in a season-best time of one minute, 11.24 seconds.
Miller also will head to Des Moines in the 100-meter hurdles after placing second in 16.78.
Ibarra will compete in the shuttle hurdle relay at the state meet for third time in four years.
Miller, Bruhn and Marten, on the other hand, all will compete at the state meet for the first time.
The shuttle hurdle team will enter the state meet 17th among the 24 entries, while Miller sits 23rd in the 100 hurdles.
Bella Araujo placed fourth in the 200-meter dash in 28.16, while Cambri Brodersen ran fifth in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 1:05.09.
"The girls competed really well. You know, we had eight personal records on the night," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"The shuttle hurdle relay has been our most consistent all season, so it was nice to see those girls run their best time and qualify for state," he added.
"It’s great for Ibarra to have a chance to end her senior year at the state meet. At the same time, I’m happy for Miller, Bruhn and Marten that they get to experience the state meet for the first time," Mich remarked.
Junior Lesley Chavez and freshman Jordyn Linn will serve as alternates for the Monarchs’ shuttle hurdle relay team at the state meet.
Final Team Standings
1. Glenwood 157; 2. Harlan 132; 3. Atlantic 107; 4. Carroll High 88; 5. Sioux City Heelan 77; 6. Clarke, Osecola 70; 7. Denison-Schleswig 62; 8. Creston 38