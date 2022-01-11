D-S girls rally for double-overtime victory against Creston at Denison

Friday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup between Denison-Schleswig and Creston at Denison went to double overtime with the Monarchs squeaking out a 55-54 victory over the Panthers.
The win was the fourth in a row for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which improved to 5-2 in the Hawkeye 10 and 7-4 overall.
D-S led 35-29 to start the fourth quarter, but Creston outscored the Monarchs 12-6 over the final eight minutes to force overtime at 41-41.
D-S had a chance to win in regulation. With the ball and four seconds left on the clock, a three-point attempt by Cambri Brodersen rimmed out as time expired.
Down one at 46-45 late in the first four-minute overtime, the D-S girls got one of two free throws from Hannah Slater to tie it at 46-46.
Creston then missed three free throws in the final seconds, as the game went to another four-minute extra session.
People are also reading…
D-S quickly fell behind 52-46 in the second overtime, but the Monarchs responded by scoring six straight points and nine of the final 11 for the win.
A basket by Kaitlyn Bruhn, two free throws by Whitlee Auen and another field goal by Kira Langenfeld tied the game at 52-52 with 1:27 left to play.
Langenfeld then hit two free throws with 49.1 left to give her team a 54-52 lead.
Creston then missed a three-point try, but got the rebound and putback to tie the game at 54-54 with 15.1 showing.
A Creston foul sent Auen to the free throw line and she made one of two to make it a one-point lead for the Monarchs at 55-54.
D-S was called for a defensive foul with .3 left, but Creston missed two consecutive free throws preserving the win for the Monarchs.
"A really good win for us and a huge confidence booster. After having a couple of tight games like this go against us early on, it was nice to be on the winning side of a close game," commented Mich.
"We had a lot of girls step up. Langenfeld had another big game for us tonight. Brodersen and Schulz (Kiana) both shot well from the outside," he added.
Langenfeld posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds to go with three assists and one steal.
Langenfeld scored 12 of her 18 points in the first half.
Brodersen drained four, three-point baskets en route to netting 12 points.
Schulz scored nine points on three, three-point attempts. She added six boards and three steals.
Slater finished with six points, eight boards, two assists and two steals.
Auen also had six points with six boards and three assists.
Sophie Sonnichsen had two points and two assists, while Bruhn wound up with two points and three boards for the Monarchs.
As a team, D-S was 8-of-26 from three-point range and 16-of-59 overall from the field for 27 percent.
The Monarchs were 15-of-25 at the free throw line.
Creston, on the other hand, was 7-of-26 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-57 overall from the floor for 33 percent.
The Panthers were 9-of-18 at the foul line.
D-S held a slim 43-40 edge on the glass.
The two teams combined for 29 turnovers with D-S committing 15.
"Again, we didn’t shoot the best, but the girls battled and found a way to get the win. Both teams had plenty of opportunities. Thankfully, Creston missed some free throws at critical times," Mich said.
"I was very proud of the girls for the way they fought back down six early in the second overtime. It didn’t look good at the time, but the girls kept battling and showed a lot of toughness at the end," the Monarch boss stated.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 38-23.
Lauren Bowker scored 11 points to lead D-S.
Olivia Meyer added 10 points and three assists.
Taylor Totten chipped in with five points and three boards.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen beat Creston, 45-29.
Mayah Slater netted 14 points to lead D-S.
Samantha Chandler added 10 points. Norah Huebert also had eight points. Kamden Bruhn had six points as well.
Score by Quarters
Creston.......10 10 9 12 5 8 - 54
D-S...............15 11 9 6 5 9 - 55