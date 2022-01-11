 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S girls rally for double-overtime victory against Creston at Denison

  • 0
D-S girls vs. Creston

Friday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup between Denison-Schleswig and Creston at Denison went to double overtime with the Monarchs squeaking out a 55-54 victory over the Panthers.

The win was the fourth in a row for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which improved to 5-2 in the Hawkeye 10 and 7-4 overall.

D-S led 35-29 to start the fourth quarter, but Creston outscored the Monarchs 12-6 over the final eight minutes to force overtime at 41-41.

D-S had a chance to win in regulation. With the ball and four seconds left on the clock, a three-point attempt by Cambri Brodersen rimmed out as time expired.

Down one at 46-45 late in the first four-minute overtime, the D-S girls got one of two free throws from Hannah Slater to tie it at 46-46.

Creston then missed three free throws in the final seconds, as the game went to another four-minute extra session.

People are also reading…

D-S quickly fell behind 52-46 in the second overtime, but the Monarchs responded by scoring six straight points and nine of the final 11 for the win.

A basket by Kaitlyn Bruhn, two free throws by Whitlee Auen and another field goal by Kira Langenfeld tied the game at 52-52 with 1:27 left to play.

Langenfeld then hit two free throws with 49.1 left to give her team a 54-52 lead.

Creston then missed a three-point try, but got the rebound and putback to tie the game at 54-54 with 15.1 showing.

A Creston foul sent Auen to the free throw line and she made one of two to make it a one-point lead for the Monarchs at 55-54.

D-S was called for a defensive foul with .3 left, but Creston missed two consecutive free throws preserving the win for the Monarchs.

"A really good win for us and a huge confidence booster. After having a couple of tight games like this go against us early on, it was nice to be on the winning side of a close game," commented Mich.

"We had a lot of girls step up. Langenfeld had another big game for us tonight. Brodersen and Schulz (Kiana) both shot well from the outside," he added.

Langenfeld posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds to go with three assists and one steal.

Langenfeld scored 12 of her 18 points in the first half.

Brodersen drained four, three-point baskets en route to netting 12 points.

Schulz scored nine points on three, three-point attempts. She added six boards and three steals.

Slater finished with six points, eight boards, two assists and two steals.

Auen also had six points with six boards and three assists.

Sophie Sonnichsen had two points and two assists, while Bruhn wound up with two points and three boards for the Monarchs.

As a team, D-S was 8-of-26 from three-point range and 16-of-59 overall from the field for 27 percent.

The Monarchs were 15-of-25 at the free throw line.

Creston, on the other hand, was 7-of-26 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-57 overall from the floor for 33 percent.

The Panthers were 9-of-18 at the foul line.

D-S held a slim 43-40 edge on the glass.

The two teams combined for 29 turnovers with D-S committing 15.

"Again, we didn’t shoot the best, but the girls battled and found a way to get the win. Both teams had plenty of opportunities. Thankfully, Creston missed some free throws at critical times," Mich said.

"I was very proud of the girls for the way they fought back down six early in the second overtime. It didn’t look good at the time, but the girls kept battling and showed a lot of toughness at the end," the Monarch boss stated.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 38-23.

Lauren Bowker scored 11 points to lead D-S.

Olivia Meyer added 10 points and three assists.

Taylor Totten chipped in with five points and three boards.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen beat Creston, 45-29.

Mayah Slater netted 14 points to lead D-S.

Samantha Chandler added 10 points. Norah Huebert also had eight points. Kamden Bruhn had six points as well.

Score by Quarters

Creston.......10 10 9 12 5 8 - 54

D-S...............15 11 9 6 5 9 - 55

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Steve Stricker recovering from heart inflammation

Report: Steve Stricker recovering from heart inflammation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is recovering from a health scare that featured a soaring white blood cell count and inflammation around his heart, which hospitalized him for two weeks and caused him to lose 25 pounds.“I’m lucky,” Stricker told Wisconsin.Golf in a lengthy interview. “I’m feeling like things are going in the right direction. I’ve just got to give it time.”Stricker said his heart was jumping in and out of rhythm from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. He said the inflammation is starting to abate and he’s able to start moving around. The Wisconsin native was cleared to take his family to Florida for the winter at the start of the week.Even so, he said his cardiologist told him it could be six months before he competes again.It was a rough conclusion to what otherwise was the best memory of his career. In a Ryder Cup delayed one year by the pandemic, Stricker led a U.S. team to the biggest rout over Europe, 19-9, at Whistling Straits before a home crowd in Wisconsin.Stricker said for him, it was like winning a major. A month later came a major scare.It started with a sore throat and a cough. Stricker said a COVID-19 test came back negative, a few weeks later he felt well enough to go deer hunting.“I came home from hunting one night and I was like, ‘I don’t feel good. My side hurts. I just don’t feel right,’” he said. “That night I had the sweats and all of a sudden, my temperature was 103.”He went back to his doctor for a strong antibiotic and thinks he had a reaction, for his throat began to close and his lips, glands and tongue began to swell.He was hospitalized about two weeks before Thanksgiving, and that’s when his health took a nasty turn.“My liver numbers started getting worse. My white blood cell count was jacked up really high. I was fighting something, but they couldn’t find out what it was,” he said.He said he had jaundice and his urine was the color of cola. Four days into his hospital stay, his heart started fluttering. Stricker said at one point his heart rate was 160 beats per minute for two hours.He was released the day before Thanksgiving, and then readmitted three days later feeling worse that before.“A couple of times I was like, ‘What is going on?’” Stricker said. “Everything is going the wrong way. It wasn’t fun. You don’t know what’s happening. You don’t know where this road is leading to. I never thought that I’m not getting out of there kind of thing. But I didn’t eat for two weeks. I didn’t have any energy or appetite to eat. I had a hard time just getting up and walking because of the heart. I took a few steps to the bathroom in my room and I’d be out of breath.“I was pretty sick, from what they tell me.”Stricker said blood tests indicate the inflammation around his heart is coming down. He is able to walk short distances, but still not eating solid food.“I’m down 25 pounds. I’m freshman-in-high school weight. I lost all my muscle,” he said. “I look like an 85-year-old man, dude. My skin is hanging.”Stricker can only wonder how much the Ryder Cup took out of him. He devoted nearly three years to the job because of the one-year delay brought on by the pandemic. He had the pressure and distraction of delivering for a Wisconsin crowd. It was a smashing success.“I kind of have a feeling that could have had a part in it,” he said. “It’s a letdown, right, after that happens? And then your immune system is probably down. It probably played a role in it somehow.”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend