D-S girls rally past St. Albert with big second half

"It’s not an easy place to play at and St. Albert did a nice job defensively against us. It took us some time to get going, but once we did, the girls performed very well," remarked Mich, whose team was just 2-of-13 from three-point range and 21-of-54 overall from the field for 39 percent.

The Monarchs were 8-of-14 at the free throw line.

St. Albert, on the other hand, was 6-of-16 from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-39 overall from the floor for 33 percent.

The Saintes were 9-of-13 at the foul line and turned the ball over 23 times.

Ellie Magnuson led D-S with 18 points, adding six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two shot blocks.

"Magnuson really had a nice game for us. And that was after she left in the first minute of the game with a thumb injury. I honestly didn’t know if she was going to return, but she did and really played well," Mich said.

Andersen finished with 14 points, eight boards, three steals and two assists.