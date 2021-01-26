D-S girls rally past St. Albert with big second half

The Denison-Schleswig girls rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to record a 52-41 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert on Friday night at Council Bluffs.
It was the fourth consecutive win for the Class 4A, 10th-ranked D-S girls, which improved to 4-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 11-2 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) conference contest with Harlan at Denison.
St. Albert led early on, as the Saintes had an 11-9 lead after one quarter and led 24-20 at halftime.
The Monarchs then outscored the hosts 17-11 in the third quarter to take a 37-35 lead into the fourth.
Adam Mich’s D-S club then scored 15 of the 21 points over the final eight minutes en route to winning by 11.
"We struggled offensively early on, as St. Albert used junk defense against Paige (Andersen) and we just couldn’t get much going. Heck, 10 of our 16 turnovers were in the first half," commented Mich.
"We did a much better job in the second half of taking care of the ball and we finally were able to get something going on the offensive end. We did better rebounding after halftime and we were a lot more aggressive offensively," he added.
"It’s not an easy place to play at and St. Albert did a nice job defensively against us. It took us some time to get going, but once we did, the girls performed very well," remarked Mich, whose team was just 2-of-13 from three-point range and 21-of-54 overall from the field for 39 percent.
The Monarchs were 8-of-14 at the free throw line.
St. Albert, on the other hand, was 6-of-16 from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-39 overall from the floor for 33 percent.
The Saintes were 9-of-13 at the foul line and turned the ball over 23 times.
Ellie Magnuson led D-S with 18 points, adding six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two shot blocks.
"Magnuson really had a nice game for us. And that was after she left in the first minute of the game with a thumb injury. I honestly didn’t know if she was going to return, but she did and really played well," Mich said.
Andersen finished with 14 points, eight boards, three steals and two assists.
"Like I said, St. Albert gave Andersen a lot of different defensive looks, as she scored most of her points after offensive rebounds," Mich stated.
Hannah Neemann posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards to go with three shot blocks. And that was despite being in foul trouble for the majority of the second half, according to Mich.
Sophie Sonnichsen netted six points with two boards and two steals, while Cambri Brodersen finished with two points and four steals for the Monarchs.
"Sonnichsen and Brodersen gave us a big lift in combining for eight points and six steals," noted Mich, whose club outrebounded the Saintes by a 33-24 margin.