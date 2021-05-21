D-S girls return 10 letterwinners on softball field

She also drove in six runs and scored four runs for the Monarchs one season ago.

Other returning veterans for Dau are seniors Anna Meyer (IF), Paige Kastner (OF), Emma Mendenhall (IF) and Hannah Weber (OF); and juniors Cambri Brodersen (P/IF), Teryn Fink (IF) and Hailey Meseck (P/IF).

Kastner was a .288 hitter last summer with 15 hits in all.

She delivered three doubles, drove in eight runs and scored 13 times, while stealing seven bases in seven attempts.

Promising newcomers, according to Dau, are juniors Autumn Nemitz (P/IF) and Delaney Lutz (C); sophomores Kaitlyn Bruhn (OF) and Lauren Bowker (OF); and freshmen Kiana Schulz (C/IF) and Claire Leinen (P).

"With 17 games under our belt from a year ago, we’re returning the majority of our team and looking to have a bounce-back year," commented Dau.

"We’re hoping our four returning pitchers will give us a chance to stay in games. Our offense and defense should be much improved now that we have experience at the vasity level," added Dau.