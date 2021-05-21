D-S girls return 10 letterwinners on softball field

After dealing with Covid-19 and a shortened season a year ago, the Denison-Schleswig softball team will enter the 2021 summer campaign with a lot of untapped experience.
The D-S girls went 3-7 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play and 3-14 overall a year ago under veteran head coach Kevin Dau, who is beginning his 13th year in the dugout with an overall record of 270-145.
Dau will be assisted by second-year coaches Brian Slater and Adam Burns and first-year coach Paige Torres.
The Monarchs return 10 letterwinners from a year ago, including three all-conference performers in senior outfielder Kennedy Marten (first team), junior catcher Hannah Slater (second team) and junior infielder/outfielder Kira Langenfeld (honorable mention).
Marten batted .474 last summer with a team-high 18 hits, including two doubles to go with nine runs batted in and seven runs scored.
Slater hit .240 with 12 hits to her credit. She had three doubles and a team-high three home runs, while driving in 13 runs and scoring seven times.
Langenfeld batted .306 last summer with 15 hits, including three doubles on the year.
She also drove in six runs and scored four runs for the Monarchs one season ago.
Other returning veterans for Dau are seniors Anna Meyer (IF), Paige Kastner (OF), Emma Mendenhall (IF) and Hannah Weber (OF); and juniors Cambri Brodersen (P/IF), Teryn Fink (IF) and Hailey Meseck (P/IF).
Kastner was a .288 hitter last summer with 15 hits in all.
She delivered three doubles, drove in eight runs and scored 13 times, while stealing seven bases in seven attempts.
Promising newcomers, according to Dau, are juniors Autumn Nemitz (P/IF) and Delaney Lutz (C); sophomores Kaitlyn Bruhn (OF) and Lauren Bowker (OF); and freshmen Kiana Schulz (C/IF) and Claire Leinen (P).
"With 17 games under our belt from a year ago, we’re returning the majority of our team and looking to have a bounce-back year," commented Dau.
"We’re hoping our four returning pitchers will give us a chance to stay in games. Our offense and defense should be much improved now that we have experience at the vasity level," added Dau.
2021 JV/V Schedule
May
24 - vs. Westwood Sloan, V, 5:30 p.m.; 25 - at Carroll, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 26 - vs. C.B. Abraham Lincoln, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 27 - vs. Atlantic, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.
June
1 - vs. Glenwood, V DH, 5:30 p.m.; 2 - at Council Bluffs St. Albert, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 3 - vs. Harlan, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 5 - Storm Lake Tournament, V, TBA; 7 - at Shenandoah, V DH, 5:30 p.m.; 8 - vs. Lewis Central, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 10 - vs. Kuemper Catholic, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 11-12 - O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Battle Creek, V, TBA.; 14 - vs. Clarinda, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 15 - at Harlan, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 17 - at Atlantic, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 19 - at Sioux City North, V DH, TBA.; 22 - vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 24 - at Lewis Central, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 25-26 - Spencer Tournament, V, TBA.; 28 - at Red Oak, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 29 - at Boyer Valley, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.
July
1 - vs. Creston, V DH, 5:30 p.m.; 5 - at Kuemper Catholic, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.