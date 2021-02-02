D-S girls roll over Shenandoah by Andersen, Neemann and Magnuson

Ellie Magnuson tallied 15 points, all in the second half, while finishing with five assists, four boards and two shot blocks.

Hannah Neemann had 13 points, three boards, five steals and two assists, as she became only the fifth player in school history to record 800-plus points and 500-plus rebounds, sitting at 842 points and 501 boards in her career after Friday’s win.

Cambri Brodersen had four points, three boards and three assists. Kira Langenfeld also had four points and four boards.

Sophie Sonnichsen finished with three points, three assists and two steals, while Cierra Kastner had two points, two boards, two assists and two steals.

"After Thursday’s emotional win over Harlan, I thought we might have a little breakdown physically and mentally, but the girls really competed well throughout," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"We were able to get a lot of girls playing time and a lot of them contributed in the win. It was great to see Neemann reach a milestone in her career," noted Mich.