D-S girls roll over Shenandoah by Andersen, Neemann and Magnuson

The Denison-Schleswig girls extended their win streak to six games on Friday night, as the Monarchs produced a 58-21 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Shenandoah at Denison.
The 27-point triumph came just one night after D-S earned a tough 61-57 conference victory over Harlan at Denison.
With Friday’s win, the Class 4A 10th-ranked D-S girls improved to 6-2 in league play and 13-2 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) nonconference matchup at 4A No. 14 Spencer.
D-S limited Shenandoah to single digits in all four quarters and held the Fillies to 24-percent shooting from the field, as the visitors were just 3-of-17 from three-point range and 7-of-29 overall.
Shenandoah also was just 4-of-12 from the free throw line.
D-S, which led 27-10 at halftime and 47-15 after three quarters, was 5-of-12 from behind the three-point arc and 23-of-47 overall from the field for 49 percent.
The Monarchs also hit 7-of-9 foul shots.
Three D-S girls reached double figures, led by Paige Andersen’s 17-point effort. She also had four rebounds and three assists.
Ellie Magnuson tallied 15 points, all in the second half, while finishing with five assists, four boards and two shot blocks.
Hannah Neemann had 13 points, three boards, five steals and two assists, as she became only the fifth player in school history to record 800-plus points and 500-plus rebounds, sitting at 842 points and 501 boards in her career after Friday’s win.
Cambri Brodersen had four points, three boards and three assists. Kira Langenfeld also had four points and four boards.
Sophie Sonnichsen finished with three points, three assists and two steals, while Cierra Kastner had two points, two boards, two assists and two steals.
"After Thursday’s emotional win over Harlan, I thought we might have a little breakdown physically and mentally, but the girls really competed well throughout," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"We were able to get a lot of girls playing time and a lot of them contributed in the win. It was great to see Neemann reach a milestone in her career," noted Mich.
"It was nice to have a game where there wasn’t so much pressure on the girls. They did a great job of competing and doing what we wanted them to," Mich stated.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls topped Shenandoah, 46-31.
Hannah Slater led D-S with 13 points to go with six rebounds.
Whitlee Auen had seven points and eight steals. Kira Langenfeld added six points, three boards and two assists.
Kiana Schulz also had six points, seven boards and two assists for the Monarchs, which improved to 11-3 overall.
Addison Inman also had five points for the D-S girls.