D-S girls run fourth at Ace Nelson Relays

The Denison-Schleswig girls rang up 82 team points to place fourth overall at the windy and cold Ace Nelson Relays on Tuesday at Denison.

Ridge View took home the team title with 118.50 points. Lawton-Bronson was second with 107 points, while Cherokee finished third with 106 points.

Freshman Lola Mendlik paced the D-S girls on Tuesday, as she won both the 3,000-meter run and 800-meter run.

She crossed first in the 3,000, running 11 minutes, 15.81 seconds, a time that’s the fourth fastest in school history in that event.

She won the 3,000 by nearly 50 seconds over runnerup Jaycie Vohs of Ridge View that crossed in 12:04.52.

Mendlik’s winning 800 time was 2:38.59.

Mendlik added a second-place finish in the 1,500-meter run in 5:29.34.

Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson won the 1,500 in 5:24.88.

The Monarchs’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Taya Adams, Jordyn Linn, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Claire Miller ran second as well in 1:15.77.

Lauren Bowker placed third in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 28.55.

The 4x200 relay team of Ashlyn Herrig, Hannah Harris, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Samantha Chandler ran third in 1:58.57.

Running fourth was the 4x100 relay foursome of Bowker, Herrig, Chandler and Miller in a clocking of 54.19.

Bowker also took fourth in the long jump with an effort of 14 feet, 1/4.

Individual fifths went to Herrig in the 100-meter dash (13.68) and Lauryn Turin in the 400-meter dash (1:08.20).

And, the sprint medley relay team of Miller, Chandler, Herrig and Alexa Tremblay wound up fifth in 2:05.14.

“The weather conditions weren’t the best, but it was good to get the meet in and give our girls an opportunity to compete at home before hosting the state-qualifying meet,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“Plus, it was the meet for our junior varsity athletes, so it was good for them to get out and run one more time this year and compete,” he added.

“Mendlik had a great night for us. We went in with the plan to run her in the 3,000, 1,500 and 800 to see how she would do and she did great,” Mich said.

“I was really hoping for around 11:33 in the 3,000, but she just crushed that. She also ran well in the 800 and just missed winning the 1,500,” the Monarch boss remarked.

“We had a lot of other girls step up as well and compete, as we had 16 personal records on the night.”

“This was a meet that we had another opportunity to try different things and put together some different lineups. I thought the girls did a nice job of preparing for their events under the weather conditions we had,” Mich said.

Final Team Standings