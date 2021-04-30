D-S girls run fourth at Lady Reds Relays

The sprint medley foursome of Cierra Kastner, Bella Araujo, Lauren Bowker and Brodersen ran a season-best of 2:00.24.

The 4x200 squad of Araujo, Hannah Slater, Claire Leinen and Bowker turned in a season-best time of 1:53.06, while the 4x400 unit of Slater, Addison Inman, Leinen and Brodersen circled the track in 4:34.60.

Picking up individual fourths with personal-best efforts were Leinen in the 100-meter dash (13.79) and Araujo in the 200-meter dash (27.69).

The 4x100 relay team of Araujo, Ashlyn Herrig, Kastner and Bowker also took fourth in 53.62.

And, earning fifth-place individual medals were Juliana Barajas in the high jump (4-4) and Slater in the shot put (31-11).

"I liked how the girls competed against some pretty tough competition," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"A lot of girls really stepped up. Our relay teams that have now been together for most of the year are really starting to come together," he added.