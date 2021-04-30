D-S girls run fourth at Lady Reds Relays

The Denison-Schleswig girls medaled in 18 events and had 25 personal-best records on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs tallied 75.5 points for fourth place at the Lady Reds Relays at Missouri Valley.
Harlan took home the team championship with 144 points. Treynor was second with 96 points and Carroll High finished third with 91 points.
D-S had one first-place finish, as the shuttle hurdle relay team of Claire Miller, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kennedy Marten and Jamie Ibarra took gold in a season-best effort of one minute, 12.12 seconds.
Bruhn and Marten both ran personal-best times on their legs of the relay.
Miller placed second in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.73) and 400-meter hurdles (1:14.89).
Miller’s 100 hurdles time was a personal best.
Cambri Brodersen also took second in the 400-meter dash in 1:07.43.
Ibarra ran third in the 100 hurdles in a personal-best time of 17.22.
The Monarchs took third in the sprint medley, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
The sprint medley foursome of Cierra Kastner, Bella Araujo, Lauren Bowker and Brodersen ran a season-best of 2:00.24.
The 4x200 squad of Araujo, Hannah Slater, Claire Leinen and Bowker turned in a season-best time of 1:53.06, while the 4x400 unit of Slater, Addison Inman, Leinen and Brodersen circled the track in 4:34.60.
Picking up individual fourths with personal-best efforts were Leinen in the 100-meter dash (13.79) and Araujo in the 200-meter dash (27.69).
The 4x100 relay team of Araujo, Ashlyn Herrig, Kastner and Bowker also took fourth in 53.62.
And, earning fifth-place individual medals were Juliana Barajas in the high jump (4-4) and Slater in the shot put (31-11).
"I liked how the girls competed against some pretty tough competition," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"A lot of girls really stepped up. Our relay teams that have now been together for most of the year are really starting to come together," he added.
"Araujo had a great night for us. She placed fourth in a loaded 200 field with her best time of the year. Miller and Ibarra in the 100 hurdles were in a fast field and that helped them to their best times. Slater had a great leg in the 4x200 relay as well," Mich remarked.