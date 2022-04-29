D-S girls run sixth at Lady Red Relays

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team garnered 45 points to take home sixth place at the Lady Red Relays on Tuesday at Missouri Valley.

Treynor claimed the team title with 139 points.

Harlan was second to the Cardinals with 109 points.

Due to injuries and other circumstances, the Monarchs did not field a full squad, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“We really didn’t have a lot of our 400 runners on up, so we didn’t run a 4x800, 4x200 or 4x400 tonight,” Mich said.

“Again, we were able to put some girls in different events to see how they would do. We used the meet as an opportunity just for that reason,” he added.

“I thought Lauren Bowker competed well in her events. She had a full load and not a lot of time between those events, so she had a good night.”

“Lola Mendlik also ran well in the 3,000 and 1,500 races. The 3,000 race had good competition and she ended up winning by eight seconds,” Mich said.

Mendlik won the 3,000 in 11 minutes, 18.69 seconds. She took second in the 1,500 in 5:21.83.

Claire Miller ran third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.62.

Hannah Harris placed fourth in the high jump with an effort of four feet, six inches.

The Monarchs ran fourth in the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relays.

The sprint medley team of Ashlyn Herrig, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Miller and Harris ran 2:04.97.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Kamden Bruhn, Taya Adams, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Miller finished in 1:15.83, while the 4x100 unit of Miller, Harris, Herrig and Bowker ran 55.16.

Bowker wound up fifth in the 200-meter dash in 29.11.

Individual sixths went to Bowker in the long jump (14-3) and 400-meter dash (1:07.57).

And, the distance medley relay team of Kamden Bruhn, Brianna Musgrave, Jordyn Linn and Emily Bahnsen ran sixth in 5:07.59.

Final Team Standings