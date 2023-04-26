Adam Mich’s Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team rang up 91 points on April 20, as the Monarchs placed third out of eight schools at the Tiger Invitational at Carroll.

D-S accumulated a total of nine personal records on the night.

Sara Mun achieved the lone first-place individual finish, as she took gold in the high jump at four feet, eight inches.

The shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Kamden Bruhn, Avery Bock, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Claire Miller took first in a personal-best time of one minute, 10.79 seconds.

Lola Mendlik ran second in the 3,000-meter run in a personal-best time of 11:06.49.

The distance medley relay team of Kyia Clark, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Lauryn Turin and Mendlik took home second place in 4:37.20.

Individual thirds went to Bock in the long jump (15-11), Charlotte Schrum in the 1,500-meter run (6:00.53), Miller in the 100-meter hurdles (16.31) and Kamden Bruhn in the 400-meter hurdles (1:16.09).

Also, the 4x800 relay foursome of Nathalie Laarman, Rylan Ipsen, Tiffany Ramirez and Anna Galvin wound up third in a personal-record time of 12:10.97.

Picking up individual fourths were Schrum in the 3,000 (12:50.82) and Clark in the 100-meter dash (13.40).

The Monarchs also took fourth in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x100 team of Ashlyn Herrig, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Miller and Clark placed fourth in a personal-best time of 52.33.

The 4x400 unit of Mendlik, Alexa Tremblay, Mun and Turin circled the track in a personal-best time of 4:24.65.

Emily Gehlsen finished fifth in the discus with a personal-best toss of 101-7.

Schrum also took fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:53.61.

The sprint medley relay team of Savannah Steinkuehler, Samantha Chandler, Herrig and Tremblay ran fifth in 1:58.71.

“The weather didn’t start out that great, but as the night went on, it got better and it actually turned out to be a good night to run,” commented Mich.

“Despite the weather, we had a lot of girls step up and perform very well,” he added.

“Schrum competed well in the 3,000, 1,500 and 800. Gehlsen threw over 100 feet in the discus again. Mun winning the high jump and Bock taking third in the long jump were just a few of outstanding individual efforts.”

“Our 4x100 relay team ran its best time and on the verge of qualifying for the Drake Relays. And, the 4x800 relay team continued to lower its time,” Mich said.

Final Team Standings

1. Carroll 143; 2. Atlantic 127; 3. Denison 91; 4. Boone 80; 5. Greene County 66; 6. Kuemper Catholic 30; 7. Manson-Northwest Webster 20; 8. Audubon 16