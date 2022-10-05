D-S girls second, boys third at IKM-Manning cross country meet

The Denison-Schleswig girls ran second and boys third at the IKM-Manning Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at the M&M Golf Course.

The D-S girls netted 76 team points to take the runnerup spot behind champion Logan-Magnolia’s total of 28 points.

On the boys’ side, D-S garnered 70 team points for third behind champion Woodbine (37) and second-place IKM-Manning (48).

“This was a busy week for the Monarch runners with three meets. That’s a lot of competition in a short amount of time, but our kids handled the stress with great poise,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Girls’ results

The D-S girls on Thursday were led by sophomore Lola Mendlik, who captured the individual title out of 55 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 55.79 seconds.

Alexa Tremblay finished 14th in 22:31.59.

Charlotte Schrum ran 15th in 22:38.41.

She was followed by Ana Vazquez (21st, 23:05.35), Emily Bahnsen (30th, 24:34.67), Lauren Bowker (32nd, 25:01.18), Jazmine Iglesias (41st, 26:32.93), Andrea Flores (43rd, 27:00.54), Adrianna Lupina (44th, 27:43.44), Christell Salazar (48th, 28:28.14), Ashley Perez (51st, 29:45.00) and Jessica Cabrera (54th, 33.20.00).

Boys’ results

Leading the D-S boys at the M&M Golf Course was Leo Flores, who placed fourth overall out of 72 athletes in 17:57.40.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen claimed the individual title in a clocking of 16:08.35.

Ethan Perrien ran eighth for D-S in 18:16.75.

Ethan Olsen finished 21st in 19:24.72. Brian Ibarra ran 25th in 19:40.24, while Ivan Ledesma took home 26th in 19:41.19.

Ledesma was followed by Juan Diaz (39th, 21:25.34), Brody Skarin (53rd, 23:12.74) and Adrian Velasquez (57th, 23:46.71).

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. Woodbine 37; 2. IKM-Manning 48; 3. Denison-Schleswig 70; 4. East Sac County 84; 5. South Central Calhoun 131; 6. Exira/EH-K 149

Girls