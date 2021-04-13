D-S girls set 10 personal-bests at home track and field meet

Brodersen’s 200 time and Marten’s 400 hurdles time were both personal-best efforts.

D-S placed third in both the sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays.

The sprint medley team of Kastner, Bowker, Araujo and Brodersen ran a personal-best time of 2:01.25, while the shuttle hurdle foursome of Marten, Lesley Chavez, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Ibarra ran 1:19.13.

Kastner ran fourth in the 100 meters in 14.54.

The Monarchs’ 4x400 relay team of Brodersen, Addison Inman, Claire Leinen and Bowker finished fourth as well in a personal-best 4:39.81.

Jazmine Iglesias took fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 16:15.55.

The D-S distance medley relay team of Jordyn Linn, Leinen, Bruhn and Juliana Barajas wound up fifth overall in 5:18.61.

I was really proud of how our girls competed on Friday night. Finishing in third place against tough competition is something to be proud of," commented Mich.