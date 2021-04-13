D-S girls set 10 personal-bests at home track and field meet

The Denison-Schleswig girls set 10 new personal records at their own track and meet on Friday at Denison.
Adam Mich’s D-S squad tallied 84 points to finish third in the final team standings behind champion Harlan (182) and runnerup Underwood (110).
Jamie Ibarra had the lone first-place finish for D-S, as she took gold in the 100-meter hurdles in a personal-best time of 17.91 seconds.
Individual second-place finishes went to Lauren Bowker in the 100-meter dash (14.47) and Bella Araujo in the 200-meter dash (29.31).
Bowker’s time was a personal-best effort.
The Monarchs also took second in the 4x200 and 4x100 relays.
The 4x200 team of Cierra Kastner, Ashlyn Herrig, Hannah Slater and Araujo ran 1:56.61, while the 4x100 squad of Kastner, Herrig, Araujo and Bowker turned in a personal-best effort of 53.92.
Picking up individual thirds for D-S were Slater in the shot put (30 feet, 4 inches), Cambri Brodersen in the 200 meters (29.94) and Kennedy Marten in the 400-meter hurdles (1:20.91).
Brodersen’s 200 time and Marten’s 400 hurdles time were both personal-best efforts.
D-S placed third in both the sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays.
The sprint medley team of Kastner, Bowker, Araujo and Brodersen ran a personal-best time of 2:01.25, while the shuttle hurdle foursome of Marten, Lesley Chavez, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Ibarra ran 1:19.13.
Kastner ran fourth in the 100 meters in 14.54.
The Monarchs’ 4x400 relay team of Brodersen, Addison Inman, Claire Leinen and Bowker finished fourth as well in a personal-best 4:39.81.
Jazmine Iglesias took fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 16:15.55.
The D-S distance medley relay team of Jordyn Linn, Leinen, Bruhn and Juliana Barajas wound up fifth overall in 5:18.61.
I was really proud of how our girls competed on Friday night. Finishing in third place against tough competition is something to be proud of," commented Mich.
"We had 10 personal bests on the night with six of those personal bests medaling," he added.
"Ibarra (Jamie) was one of those as she won the 100 hurdles. I thought our relay teams did a great job of preparing and handoffs were all clean," Mich said.
Final Team Standings
1. Harlan 182; 2. Underwood 110; 3. Denison-Schleswig 84; 4. Woodbine 63; 5. Tri-Center 54; 6. IKM-Manning 49; 7. Boyer Valley 43; 8. D-S JV 4