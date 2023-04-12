Accumulating 21 personal records, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team achieved 145 points to claim the championship at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed on April 4 at Denison.

Atlantic placed second to the Monarchs with 123 points, while Underwood was third among the seven schools entered with 96 points.

“It was just a complete team effort. We had 21 personal records and placed multiple girls in events. In a lot of the events, we bettered our seedings going in, so that was great to see,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“Our girls in the field events got us going and we just kept the momentum going throughout the meet. Our goal going in was to get a top-two finish. Beating Atlantic was a big plus and I think the girls just gained a lot of confidence with their performances tonight,” he added.

Claiming individual titles for D-S were Sara Mun in the high jump at five feet, Lola Mendlik in the 3,000-meter run in 12 minutes, 44.18 seconds and Kyia Clark in the 100-meter dash in 13.68.

D-S also won the shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Kamden Bruhn, Avery Bock, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Claire Miller took first in 1:10.90, while the sprint medley relay foursome of Ashlyn Herrig, Savannah Steinkuehler, Clark and Lauryn Turin took gold in 1:58.71.

Picking up individual seconds for the Monarchs were Bock in the long jump (16-1/2), Herrig in the 200 meters (13.69) and Mendlik in the 800-meter run (2:33.80).

The 4x400 relay team of Alexa Tremblay, Mun, Charlotte Schrum and Turin ran second as well in 4:27.83.

Individual third-place efforts went to Emily Gehlsen in the discus (95-11), Schrum in the high jump (4-6), Miller in the 100-meter hurdles (17.83) and Mendlik in the 1,500-meter run (5:22.37).

D-S also placed third in the distance medley, 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

The distance medley foursome of Kysa Neddermeyer, Addison Ransom, Mun and Schrum ran 4:49.0.

The 4x100 team of Herrig, Lauren Bowker, Miller and Clark finished in 53.20, while the 4x200 unit of Bowker, Samantha Chandler, Hannah Harris and Steinkuehler turned in a time of 1:57.81.

Mayah Slater placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 93-11.

Bock was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.07, while Schrum wound up fourth in the 800 in 2:42.72.

Individual fifth-place finishes went to Gehlsen in the shot put (29-4 1/2), Bowker in the long jump (13-11 1/2) and Clark in the 200-meter dash (29.52).

And, the 4x800 relay team of Nathalie Laarman, Anna Galvin, Rylan Ipsen and Andrea Flores ran 12:44.18.

Kaitlyn Bruhn took sixth in the 200 in 29.62 with Turin taking sixth in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.11.

Final Team Standings

1. Denison-Schleswig 145; 2. Atlantic 123; 3. Underwood 96; 4. Harlan 92; 5. Woodbine 66; 6. Boyer Valley 39; 7. IKM-Manning 27