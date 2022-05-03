D-S girls set eight personal records at MV/A-O/CO-U meet

The Denison-Schleswig girls recorded eight personal records en route to netting 133.50 points for third place at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.

Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central captured the team title with 159.50 points. Lawton-Bronson was second with 150 points.

Individually for D-S, Lola Mendlik won the 3,000-meter run in 12 minutes, 19.95 seconds, while Claire Miller took gold in the 100-meter hurdles in a personal-record time of 16.95.

The Monarchs’ 4x100 relay team of Ashlyn Herrig, Lauren Bowker, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Miller also took first in a season-best time of 53.64.

Mendlik placed second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:26.94. Bowker also took second in the long jump with a leap of 14-2 3/4.

D-S was second in the shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Taya Adams, Kamden Bruhn, Miller and Kaitlyn Brunn ran 1:14.33, while the distance medley foursome of Herrig, Miller, Bowker and Mendlik turned in a season-best time of 4:37.29.

Individual thirds went to Adrianna Lupian in the discus (78-8), Bowker in the 200-meter dash (28.47), Emily Bahnsen in the 800-meter run (2:52.15) and Jordyn Linn in the 400-meter hurdles (1:18.61).

Bowker’s time in the 200 was a personal record.

D-S ran third in the sprint medley and 4x200 relays.

The sprint medley team of Herrig, Hannah Harris, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Linn ran 2:06.84, while the 4x200 foursome of Harris, Savannah Steinkuehler, Kamden Bruhn and Adams finished in 2:01.79.

Bahnsen took fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:12.79.

The 4x400 relay team of Harris, Steinkuehler, Kamden Bruhn and Tiffany Ramirez also placed fourth in 4:58.46.

Harris finished fifth in the high jump at 4-2.

And, picking up individual sixths were Lupian in the shot put (28-1 1/2), Bahnsen in the 1,500 (6:11.61), Steinkuehler in the 200 (30.11) and Juliana Barajas in the 3,000 (15:24.44).

“This was the final night for us to really move girls around and get us in position to have success at the Hawkeye 10 Conference and state-qualifying meets coming up,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“We had a lot of great efforts on the night, as many of the girls had better performances than they went in seeded, so that was really exciting for us,” he added.

“Mendlik had another good night. Miller won the 100 hurdles in her best time and then anchored the winning 4x100 team that ran its best time.”

“Bowker had a good night with Bahnsen performing well in her events. It was just a good night all-around for us,” noted Mich, whose team rang up its highest points total of the year.

Final Team Standings

1. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central 159.50; 2. Lawton-Bronson 150; 3. Denison-Schleswig 133.50; 4. West Monona 103; 5. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 76; 6.