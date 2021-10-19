D-S girls seventh, boys eighth at Hawkeye 10 Meet

The Denison-Schleswig girls ran seventh and boys eighth in their respective divisions at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday at Glenwood.
On the girls’ side, D-S netted 208 team points.
Harlan captured the team championship for the third time in four years with 55 points, as the Cyclones edged second-place Glenwood by only four points.
On the boys’ side, the Monarchs tallied 182 team points.
Glenwood took home the team championsip for the boys with 52 points, while Lewis Central was runnerup to the Rams with 71 points.
"The Hawkeye 10 has always been a competitive conference for the running sports. The trend for us this season has been to show up, run hard and compete regardless of what teams are at the meet," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.
"We certainly had a challenge in front of us with the conference meet, but it was great preparation as we move into thinking about our state-qualifying meet at Le Mars on Wednesday," he added.
Girls’ results
Like all season, the D-S girls were led by freshman Lola Mendlik, who placed fourth overall out of 73 competitors in a time of 19 minutes, 42.88 seconds.
Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman and senior teammate Kaia Bieker went one-two overall in 18:57.15 and 19:11.75, respectively.
Atlantic junior Ava Rush finished third in 19:27.37.
Claire Miller ran 38th for D-S in 2:35.06.
She was followed by Emily Bahnsen (45th, 23:07.73), Abby Gutierrez (59th, 25:09.35), Juliana Barajas (62nd, 25:32.09), Lauren Bowker (64th, 25:44.29) and Jazmine Iglesias (66th, 26:06.00).
Boys’ results
Pacing the D-S boys on Thursday was junior Leo Flores, who finished 13th overall out of 74 runners in 17:15.66.
Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn won the individual title in 15:53.33.
Ricky Ledesma crossed the finish line in 17:56.48 for D-S. Ethan Perrien ran 38th in 18:33.76.
He was followed by Ethan Olsen (51st, 19:05.47), Yohannes Brihane (55th, 19:25.32), Brian Ibarra (66th, 20:07.86) and Esteban Castellanos (68th, 20:24.63).
Three D-S boys also ran in the junior varsity race on Thursday.
Kaiden Krajicek finished 40th overall out of 105 runners in 20:54.34.
Jason Castillo ran 58th in 21:53.49 and James Garcia wound up 62nd in 22:02.52.
Middle School girls
Eighth-grader Charlotte Schrum led the D-S Middle School girls on Thursday by placing seventh overall out of 81 runners in 13:51.87.
She was followed by Ali Ullrich (11th, 14:06.57), Andrea Flores (51st, 16:55.23), Angie Rivera (73rd, 19:22.69) and Isadorra Gutierrez (79th, 22:07.80).
The D-S girls finished sixth in the final team standings with 140 points.
Glenwood won the league title with 37 points.
Middle School boys
D-S seventh-grader Kevin Sanchez took home the big prize on Thursday, as he claimed the H-10 individual title out of 85 runners in a time of 11:59.95.
Two other D-S runners finished in the top 10 on Thursday.
Victor Menendez took third in 12:21.57 with Miguel Hernandez ninth in 12:41.52.
He was followed by Anselmo Marquez (31st, 14:19.56), Enrique Santos-Saucedo (50th, 15:30.22), Osvan Diaz (60th, 15:56.11), Elisha Moran (67th, 16:29.00) and Wilson Riphin (69th, 16:34.37).
The D-S boys finished with 79 points for second in the final team standings behind Lewis Central’s first-place total of 55 points.
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Harlan 55; 2. Glenwood 59; 3. Clarinda 84; 4. Atlantic 103; 5. C.B. St. Albert 140; 6. Creston 172; 7. Denison-Schleswig 208; 8. Kuemper Catholic 210; 9. Lewis Central 221; 10. Shenandoah 239; 11. Red Oak 268
Varsity Boys
1. Glenwood 52; 2. Lewis Central 71; 3. Kuemper Catholic 111; 4. C.B. St. Albert 134; 5. Clarinda 145; 6. Shenandoah 152; 7. Atlantic 170; 8. Denison-Schleswig 182; 9. Harlan 213; 10. Red Oak 235; 11. Creston 237