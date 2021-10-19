D-S girls seventh, boys eighth at Hawkeye 10 Meet

The Denison-Schleswig girls ran seventh and boys eighth in their respective divisions at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday at Glenwood.

On the girls’ side, D-S netted 208 team points.

Harlan captured the team championship for the third time in four years with 55 points, as the Cyclones edged second-place Glenwood by only four points.

On the boys’ side, the Monarchs tallied 182 team points.

Glenwood took home the team championsip for the boys with 52 points, while Lewis Central was runnerup to the Rams with 71 points.

"The Hawkeye 10 has always been a competitive conference for the running sports. The trend for us this season has been to show up, run hard and compete regardless of what teams are at the meet," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.

"We certainly had a challenge in front of us with the conference meet, but it was great preparation as we move into thinking about our state-qualifying meet at Le Mars on Wednesday," he added.