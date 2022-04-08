D-S girls shut out by ranked Lewis Central on soccer field

Taking to the road for its second match of the young season, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ soccer team lost 8-0 to a very good Lewis Central squad on Monday night at Council Bluffs.

Lewis Central, a state tournament qualifier in Class 2A a year ago and ranked 10th in that class entering the 2022 season, outshot Chris Eller’s D-S club 40-1, including 25-1 in shots on goal.

“Lewis Central is a fantastic soccer team. They possess the ball very well, as their girls can use either foot and control the ball very well,” commented Eller.

“They have a Division I player in Hana Daoudi, who scored four goals and shoots the ball with as much power as most boys I’ve coached or coached against. She is a special player,” he added.

D-S fell behind 4-0 in the initial 10 minutes of the match, but the Monarchs then allowed only four more goals over the final 70 minutes of the contest.

“Our defensive improvement from the beginning of the game to the end was tremendous,” Eller said.

Roslyn Velasquez played in goal for D-S and had 17 saves overall.

“Velasquez had a fantastic game in goal and I could her communicating from our bench,” stated the Monarch boss, who said he had one goal for the team going into the match.

“That was to play 80 minutes by not giving up 10 goals to a powerhouse soccer team. We accomplished that goal and this game will help us become a better defensive team for the rest of the season,” Eller said.