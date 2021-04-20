D-S girls shut out by Sioux City West on soccer field

Playing its fourth match in five days, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ soccer team fell 5-0 to Sioux City West on Friday at Sioux City.

The loss dropped D-S to 1-4 overall on the season.

West, which outshot D-S by 35-6 margin, netted all five of its goals in the first half of play.

The Wolverines had 28 shots on goal compared to five for the Monarchs.

"The girls started the game great. We were able to control the tempo of the game. We marked up on their best goal scorer and that helped us a ton," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"We made a few mistakes early on and West capitalized with two goals. Then they took advantage of the momentum and was able to put in three more goals before halftime," he added.