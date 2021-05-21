D-S girls shut out by Tri-Center on soccer field

Tri-Center outshot Denison-Schleswig 29-5 on Monday night en route to a 9-0 victory over the Monarchs in varsity girls’ soccer action at Denison.

It was the final home match of the 2021 season for D-S, which fell to 4-10 overall on the year.

T-C had 21 shots on goal to only four for Nick Bradley’s D-S squad.

"Tri-Center is a very good team. They came into tonight’s game with an 11-2 record," commented Bradley.

"They scored in clusters in the first half. I thought we were able to control the ball and move up the field at times, but the cluster goals were the same issue in the second half," he added.