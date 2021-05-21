D-S girls shut out by Tri-Center on soccer field

Tri-Center outshot Denison-Schleswig 29-5 on Monday night en route to a 9-0 victory over the Monarchs in varsity girls’ soccer action at Denison.
It was the final home match of the 2021 season for D-S, which fell to 4-10 overall on the year.
T-C had 21 shots on goal to only four for Nick Bradley’s D-S squad.
"Tri-Center is a very good team. They came into tonight’s game with an 11-2 record," commented Bradley.
"They scored in clusters in the first half. I thought we were able to control the ball and move up the field at times, but the cluster goals were the same issue in the second half," he added.
Amy Estrada played in goal and had 12 saves.