D-S girls shut out Creston in soccer opener

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ soccer team opened its season on Friday with a convincing 10-0 shutout of Creston in Hawkeye 10 Conference action at Denison.

The win also came in Chris Eller’s debut as the D-S head coach after spending several seasons as an assistant coach with the Monarch boys.

“I’m very happy for the girls getting a win in our season opener. In three weeks, they’ve had to adjust to a new system and a new playing formation,” Eller said.

“The girls played very unselfishly, which created multiple scoring opportunities for a lot of girls.”

“We got goals from five different players and assists from six, which is proof that we played outstanding team soccer and shared the ball very well,” Eller remarked.

Paulina Baeza paced the D-S girls with four goals on the night, including two in each half.

Baeza’s last goal with 6:56 left in the second half ended the match due to the 10-goal mercy rule.

That goal was assisted by Dehisy Merida.

Magaly Villa and Whitlee Auen each scored two goals for D-S, while Merida and Bailey Gibbons each tallied one goal for the Monarchs, which completely dominated the visiting Panthers.

D-S outshot Creston 44-3 in all and had 30 shots on goal to only two for the Panthers.

D-S led 6-0 at halftime, outshooting Creston 23-1 overall and tallying 15 shots on goal to only one for the Panthers before the break.

Roslyn Velasquez and Amy Estrada each played in goal for D-S and had one save apiece.