D-S girls sixth at Atlantic Tournament with 418 score

Denison-Schleswig shot a 418 total for sixth place at the Atlantic Girls’ Golf Invitational on Tuesday at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

Carroll claimed the team title at 364. Creston was second at 380.

The 418 total for D-S was the best 18-hole results for the Monarchs, which broke their previous low of 420.

Camryn Schultz led D-S with a 99, shooting nine-hole rounds of 51 and 48, respectively.

Tessa Petersen carded a 104 (52-52). She was followed by Kelsey Jorgensen (49-57--106), Kailey Jorgensen (5158--109), Bailey Roecker (55-57--112) and Lizzy Ayala (57-59--116).

Final Team Standings