D-S girls slip in three games to tough St. Albert squad

"They (St. Albert) block well across the front and we had a hard time going around the block. That was a major difference in the match," she added.

"We did have some good volleys, but we just weren’t able to finish and seemed to get tired the longer the volley went."

"We did a good things when we stayed in system, but when we got out of system, we struggled for the most part. It was just one of those nights where we didn’t have any sort of flow," noted Mich, whose team will take part in the Woodward-Granger Tournament on Saturday at Granger.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls lost 2-0 to St. Albert on Tuesday.

St. Albert won 25-21, 25-11.

Teryn Fink led all D-S servers by going 9-of-9 with two aces. Mary Clare Matthews was 4-of-6 with one ace.

Hannah Slater led the Monarchs at the net with six kills. Autumn Nemitz added three kills.