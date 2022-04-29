D-S girls split in tennis, knock off Harlan for first win

The Denison-Schleswig girls hosted Sioux City Heelan and Harlan in tennis action on Tuesday at Denison.

Sioux City Heelan was a 7-2 winner over D-S, while the Monarchs were able to pick up their first victory of the season in their second match with a 5-4 triumph over Harlan.

The split left Spencer Pauley’s D-S squad at 1-6 in duals on the year.

Against Harlan, D-S trailed 4-2 after singles action, but the Monarchs were able to win all three doubles matches en route to the victory.

S.C. Heelan 7 D-S 2

Singles

No. 1 - Molly McCarthy (SCH) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-2; No. 2 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Olivia Venne, 8-3; No. 3 - Anna McCarthy (SCH) defeated Abby Guttierrez, 8-4; No. 4 - Lilly Friis (SCH) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-4; No. 5 - Lawren Volz (SCH) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-0; No. 6 - Ellen Halbur (SCH) defeated Zoey Beery, 8-4

Doubles

No. 1 - Meseck/Schulz (D-S) defeated M. McCarthy/A. McCarthy, 8-5; No. 2 - Venne/Friis (SCH) defeated Guttierrez/Ahrenholtz, 8-3; No. 3 - Julie Verzal/Anna Erickson (SCH) defeated Johnson/Beery, 8-1

D-S 5 Harlan 4

Singles

No. 1 - Alli Owens (H) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-2; No. 2 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Erica Rust, 8-3; No. 3 - Sammy Swenson (H) defeated Abby Guttierrez, 8-3; No. 4 - Grace Coenen (H) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-4; No. 5 - Sydney Jones (H) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-6; No. 6 - Zoey Beery (D-S) defeated Mallory Mulligan, 8-2

Doubles

No. 1 - Meseck/Schulz (D-S) defeated Owens/Swenson, 8-2; No. 2 -