D-S girls split in triangular action

The Denison-Schleswig girls took part in bowling triangular with Council Bluffs St. Albert and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday night at Council Bluffs.
D-S finished second with a team score of 2,379 pins.
St. Albert took first place at 2,402, while Abraham Lincoln was third at 1,659.
Brianna Musgrave led the D-S girls with a 337 series after shooting games of 159 and 178, respectively.
She was followed by Claire Miller (135-193--328), Brittany Musgrave (122-180--302), Nevaeh Brandt (135-155--290), Leigha Brungardt (144-125--269) and Lexi Hartwig (142-100--242).
Thursday’s results left the D-S girls at 4-2 in matches on the season.