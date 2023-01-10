 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D-S girls split in triangular action

The Denison-Schleswig girls took part in bowling triangular with Council Bluffs St. Albert and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday night at Council Bluffs.

D-S finished second with a team score of 2,379 pins.

St. Albert took first place at 2,402, while Abraham Lincoln was third at 1,659.

Brianna Musgrave led the D-S girls with a 337 series after shooting games of 159 and 178, respectively.

She was followed by Claire Miller (135-193--328), Brittany Musgrave (122-180--302), Nevaeh Brandt (135-155--290), Leigha Brungardt (144-125--269) and Lexi Hartwig (142-100--242).

Thursday’s results left the D-S girls at 4-2 in matches on the season.

