D-S girls split with Creston in Hawkeye 10 softball

Denison-Schleswig and Creston split a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball doubleheader on Thursday night at Denison.
D-S won game by a 7-5 final on a walk-off, two-run home run by Hannah Slater in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In game two, Creston bolted out to an 8-2 lead after three innings en route to a 10-3 triumph to head home with a split.
The night’s results left Kevin Dau’s D-S club at 13-6 in Hawkeye 10 and 19-13 overall on the season.
Creston, on the other hand, moved to 16-4 in conference play and 19-11 overall after Thursday night.
"A big win for the girls in game one. We got solid pitching from Claire (Leinen) and we had 11 hits from girls up and down the lineup," Dau said.
"I liked how we battled back after being down 3-1 with four runs in the third. We just kept fighting. They (Creston) tied it in the sixth and then we got the big two-run home run from Slater in the seventh to win it."
"It was a no-doubter, too. You could tell it was gone as soon as it left her bat. It was a pretty exciting and a big win for the girls," Dau said.
"In game two, Creston just took it to us early and we couldn’t recover," Dau remarked. "They’re a good hitting club and we had a couple of errors that we didn’t have in the first game that helped their cause."
Game one
Both D-S and Creston had 11 hits in game one.
The Panthers, with single runs in the first, second and third innings, led 3-1 when the Monarchs plated four runs in the last of the third to take a 5-3 lead.
D-S had five hits in the third and also took advantage of a hit-batter.
Creston then scored twice in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5, setting up the thrilling final at bat for D-S in the seventh.
Kira Langenfeld led off with a single to left field and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hailey Meseck.
With one out, Slater stepped to the plate and with a 1-0 count on her, drilled the next pitch over the fence in left-center for a walk-off home run and a 7-5 Monarch victory.
Slater finished 2-for-4 at the plate. Kennedy Marten was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Cambri Brodersen went 2-for-4 with one run.
Langenfeld also was 2-for-4 wit one RBI and two runs. Kiana Schulz was 1-for-1 with one RBI and one run. Claire Leinen also was 1-for-3, as was Paige Kastner, who also scored once.
Leinen went the distance in the circle, allowing five runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
Game two
Creston outhit D-S by a 16-9 margin in game two, a seven-run victory for the visiting Panthers.
Creston scored two runs in the first inning, adding three in the second and three more in the third for an 8-0 lead.
D-S got two back in the last of the third to make it 8-2. The Monarchs scored a single run in the fifth to pull to within 8-3, but then Creston plated single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Kastner went 2-for-4 with one run for the Monarchs. Teryn Fink was 2-for-3.
Langenfeld finished 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Schulz was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Leinen and Meseck both went 1-for-1, while Emma Mendenhall wound up 1-for-3.