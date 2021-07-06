D-S girls split with Creston in Hawkeye 10 softball

"In game two, Creston just took it to us early and we couldn’t recover," Dau remarked. "They’re a good hitting club and we had a couple of errors that we didn’t have in the first game that helped their cause."

Game one

Both D-S and Creston had 11 hits in game one.

The Panthers, with single runs in the first, second and third innings, led 3-1 when the Monarchs plated four runs in the last of the third to take a 5-3 lead.

D-S had five hits in the third and also took advantage of a hit-batter.

Creston then scored twice in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5, setting up the thrilling final at bat for D-S in the seventh.

Kira Langenfeld led off with a single to left field and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hailey Meseck.

With one out, Slater stepped to the plate and with a 1-0 count on her, drilled the next pitch over the fence in left-center for a walk-off home run and a 7-5 Monarch victory.