D-S girls struggle offensively in home loss to Lady Titans

The Denison-Schleswig girls shot just 24 percent from the field and turned the ball over 19 times in a 46-33 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Lewis Central on Tuesday night at Denison.

The 13-point setback was the second consecutive loss for Adam Mich’s D-S squad, which will return to the court tonight (Friday) against Council Bluffs St. Albert in H-10 play at Denison.

Both teams struggled offensively before the intermission, as Lewis Central led 7-4 after the first quarter and 17-12 at halftime.

D-S outscored LC 14-11 in the third quarter to pull to within 28-26 at the start of the fourth, but the Lady Titans netted 18 of the 25 points over the final eight minutes for the win.

"Defensively, I thought we did a nice job of defending and not giving up a lot of good looks, but offensively, we just never got anthing going and couldn’t hit our shots," commented Mich, whose team was just 2-of-19 from three-point range (11 percent) and 10-of-41 overall from the field for 24 percent.

"Then the turnovers just killed us. A lot of them were unforced," he added.

"Honestly, the game was a lot closer than the final score indicated. We made strides defensively throughout the game."

"They (LC) made free throws when they had to down the stretch. We had our opportunities, but we just couldn’t get going offensively," noted Mich, whose club was 11-of-17 at the free throw line.

LC, meanwhile, went to the foul line 28 times with 16 conversions.

The Lady Titans were 4-of-13 from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-43 overall from the floor for 30 percent.

D-S played for the second game in a row without starting guard Sophie Sonnichsen due to a viral infection.

Mich said that Sonnichsen could be back in uniform against St. Albert, but is listed as questionable.

Kira Langenfeld paced the D-S girls versus LC with 13 points, adding eight rebounds and two assists.

Whitlee Auen, making only her second career start, netted 12 points with six boards, two steals and one assist.

Cambri Brodersen tallied three points with two boards and one steal.

Olivia Meyer added three points with a three-point basket to her credit.

Kiana Schulz contributed two points and five boards, while Kaitlyn Bruhn finished with two points, two boards and one steal.

Hannah Slater wound up with one point and three rebounds.

D-S did outrebound LC by a 31-28 margin.

JV results

Lewis Central won the junior varsity game, 38-31.

Lauren Bowker led D-S with 12 points to go with six boards.

Claire Leinen added seven points, four boards and one steal. Olivia Meyer also had five points and one steal for the Monarchs, which slipped to 3-6 overall.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen girls knocked off LC, 42-25.

Samantha Chandler led the D-S girls with 15 points.

Mayah Slater added 10 points. Hannah Harris netted five points, while Kamden Bruhn had four points and Norah Huebert three points.

Lola Mendlik and Gaby Cardenas each had two points and Lauryn Turin had one point.

Score by Quarters

LC.......................4 13 11 18 - 46