D-S girls struggle offensively in loss to LC

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls dropped their fifth consecutive game on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs lost 52-24 to Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball action at Council Bluffs.

The 28-point defeat put Adam Mich’s D-S club at 2-6 in H-10 play and 2-10 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) league matchup with Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.

D-S struggled to get anything going offensively early on, as LC jumped up 17-1 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 31-5 advantage.

According to Mich, the D-S girls were just 1-of-11 from the field and committed 22 of their 29 turnovers before halftime.

“Not a lot of things went right for us in the first half. A lot of our turnovers led to easy transition layups for Lewis Central,” commented Mich.

“I was happy with our defensive effort for the most part. We did a good job on LC’s leading scorer (Lucy Scott) holding her to only 10 points. Offensively, though, we just dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half,” he added.

Scott went into the game averaging 16.5 points per game.

In the second half, LC outscored D-S by a slim 21-119 margin.

“We shot 42 percent from the field in the second half and turned the ball over seven times, so we played better after halftime. We did a much better job of attacking their pressure,” noted Mich, whose team was 3-of-12 from three-point range and 9-of-28 overall from the field for 32 percent.

The Monarchs also were just 3-of-12 at the free throw line.

LC, meanwhile, was 4-of-13 from behind the three-point arc and 18-of-55 overall from the floor for 33 percent.

The Lady Titans were 12-of-25 at the foul line and turned the ball over eight times in the win.

LC also had a 33-29 edge on the glass.

Mayah Slater led D-S with eight points to go with three rebounds.

Kiana Schulz added six points, five boards and two assists.

Addison Inman had five points, six boards and two shot blocks.

Claire Leinen finished with three points, two boards, three steals and one assist, while Olivia Meyer wound up with two points, two boards, one assist and one steal.

JV results

Lewis Central won the junior varsity game, 29-16.

Mayah Slater led D-S with four points.

Quinlan Bygness added three points and four boards. Lola Mendlik also had three points.

Freshmen results

Lewis Central defeated the D-S freshmen girls, 45-18.

Lyli Morgan paced D-S with six points.

Sara Mun added four points. Ava Pauley, Kyia Clark, Tanna Petersen and Gracen Plagge all had two points.