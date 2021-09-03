D-S girls suffer 3-0 setback in home volleyball opener

In blocks, Bruhn had three assist blocks with Sonnichsen adding two assists as well.

"We talked about before the match what Harlan was going to throw at us, but they were very aggressive at the net and their fast offense just had us behind for the majority of the match," commented Mich.

"We also struggled with our passing. It was all over the place, so we weren’t able to get a lot of good looks to be able to hit the corners around the perimeter," she added.

"They (Harlan) just had us out of system throughout the match. Now, when were able to get good looks at the net, we got them out of system, but it just didn’t happen enough."

"We have to serve better as well. We missed a lot of serves against Harlan and I’m not sure if the girls were nervous or what, but nerves seemed to get the best of them tonight," Mich remarked.

D-S was 44-of-53 overall the service line against the Cyclones.

JV results

Harlan won two of three games against the D-S junior varsity games.