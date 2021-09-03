D-S girls suffer 3-0 setback in home volleyball opener

Denison-Schleswig hosted Harlan in its 2021 volleyball home opener on Tuesday night at Denison and suffered a 3-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference setback to the visiting Cyclones.
Harlan turned back the Monarchs 25-16, 25-17, 25-19, as McKenzie Mich’s club fell to 1-4 overall in matches and 2-9 in games played on the young season.
Kaylie Baker led all D-S servers by going 9-of-9 with two aces.
Claire Leinen and Hannah Slater both went 8-of-8 at the service line.
Sophie Sonnichsen was 8-of-11 with one ace to her credit. Teryn Fink was 7-of-9 and Anna Wiges was 4-of-8 with one ace.
Kira Langenfeld paced the Monarch hitters with five kills, as she was 17-of-21 in attacking.
Autumn Nemitz had three kills. Slater and Sonnichsen each tallied two kills. Kaitlyn Bruhn also had one kill in the match.
Leinen and Baker each had five assists in the setting department.
Wiges had a team-high 14 digs. Fink followed with nine. Sonnichsen added seven, while Slater and Baker each finished with three.
In blocks, Bruhn had three assist blocks with Sonnichsen adding two assists as well.
"We talked about before the match what Harlan was going to throw at us, but they were very aggressive at the net and their fast offense just had us behind for the majority of the match," commented Mich.
"We also struggled with our passing. It was all over the place, so we weren’t able to get a lot of good looks to be able to hit the corners around the perimeter," she added.
"They (Harlan) just had us out of system throughout the match. Now, when were able to get good looks at the net, we got them out of system, but it just didn’t happen enough."
"We have to serve better as well. We missed a lot of serves against Harlan and I’m not sure if the girls were nervous or what, but nerves seemed to get the best of them tonight," Mich remarked.
D-S was 44-of-53 overall the service line against the Cyclones.
JV results
Harlan won two of three games against the D-S junior varsity games.
D-S won game one, 25-23, but then Harlan took games two (25-12) and three (15-10).
Haley Huebert led all D-S servers by going 13-of-13 with three aces.
Kaylie Baker and Jordyn Linn each went 9-of-9 with one ace apiece.
Leigha Brungardt also was 5-of-6 at the service line.
Addison Inman had a team-high seven spiking kills. Brungardt and Linn each tallied three kills.
Baker led the team with 10 assists.
Ashlyn Herrig paced the Monarchs with 16 digs.
Whitlee Auen had eight digs. Huebert followed with seven. Baker also had six and Inman five.
Brungardt wound up with one solo block for the hosts.
Freshmen results
Harlan also won two of three games from the D-S freshmen.
Harlan won the match 25-23, 14-25, 16-14.