D-S girls suffer home loss to Toreadors

The Denison-Schleswig girls shot just 25 percent from the field and committed 31 turnovers in a 44-32 nonconference basketball loss to Boone High on Friday night at Denison.

The setback was the fourth loss in a row for D-S, which slipped to 2-9 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup with Lewis Central at Council Bluffs.

The first three quarters were all even.

Boone led 7-4 after one quarter. D-S then went into halftime with a 16-14 lead and led 29-28 after three quarters.

The final eight minutes, though, belonged to Boone, as the visiting Toreadors outscored the Monarchs 16-3 en route to winning by 12.

On the night, D-S was just 4-of-20 from three-point range and 10-of-40 overall from the floor for 25 percent.

The Monarchs converted 8-of-19 free throws.

Boone, meanwhile, was 5-of-20 from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-37 overall from the field for 35 percent.

The Toreadors were 13-of-17 at the foul line.

Kiana Schulz led D-S with eight points to go with three assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Olivia Meyer added seven points, four boards, three steals and two assists.

Kaitlyn Bruhn had six points, five boards, three steals and two assists.

Addison Inman finished with five points, seven boards and three steals. Lauren Bowker had three points and two boards, while Mayah Slater wound up with three points, three boards and one steal.

“There were times I thought we executed our pressbreak the right way and good things happened, but sometimes we just didn’t rotate the right away and that led to some turnovers,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“I thought we struggled inside the paint and couldn’t finish. We struggled from the free throw line. In the fourth quarter, we needed to be more aggressive offensively than what we were.”

“I liked a lot of the things we did defensively tonight. We didn’t plan to be in our 1-3-1 the whole time, but it kind of got us going a little bit. Offensively, we needed just a few more shots to fall, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” Mich remarked.

“I thought we did a nice job rebounding all night, but we have to do a better job of turning those into points,” stated Mich, whose team held a slim 29-13 edge on the glass.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 27-14.

Quinlan Bygness led D-S with 12 points to go with five boards and four steals.

Gaby Cardenas had three points and five boards. Samantha Chandler also had four points and three boards for the Monarchs.