A shorthanded Denison-Schleswig girls’ basketball team saw its 2022-23 season halted on February 15, as the Monarchs suffered a 63-16 setback to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinal game at Sergeant Bluff.

D-S finished 3-18 overall under 15-year head coach Adam Mich, whose club took the court against 11th-ranked SB-L without its top two scorers (Kiana Schulz, Whitlee Auen) and a third girl (Addison Inman) due to injuries.

Schulz broke her nose in the team’s final regular season game against Glenwood on Feb. 10 at Denison.

“We went in knowing Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a pretty good team and that it was going to take a pretty good effort on our part to make it a game, but the girls battled,” commented Mich.

“Their size, quickness and athleticism was just too much for us. They played a 1-3-1 full-court press and their pressure forced numerous turnovers that led to a lot of easy baskets,” he added.

“They were tall across the board. They even smothered us defensively in the half-court game, so we really didn’t have an answer for anything they threw at us,” noted Mich, whose team turned the ball over 29 times and was limited to only 23 total shots from the field with only five makes for 22 percent.

The D-S girls were 2-of-13 from three-point range and 3-10 from inside the arc. The Monarchs also were just 4-of-16 at the free throw line.

SB-L raced out to a 22-1 first-quarter lead and went into halftime up 35 at 39-4. The host Warriors then outscored the Monarchs 24-12 in the second half, including 10-5 in the third and 14-7 over the final eight minutes.

SB-L, on the night, was 3-of-10 from behind the three-point arc and 26-of-46 overall from the floor for 57 percent.

The Warriors shot 64 percent from inside the arc, as the hosts were 23-of-36 from two-point territory.

SB-L also dominated the glass by a 28-12 margin.

“Yeah, we didn’t get a lot of second chances at the basket. It was pretty much one-and-done all night,” Mich said.

Samantha Chandler led the D-S girls with five points to go with three steals and two rebounds.

Olivia Meyer added four points, one board and one steal. Kamden Bruhn had three points, one board and one steal.

Norah Huebert finished with two points and one steal. Mayah Slater and Gaby Cardenas each had one point as well for the Monarchs.

The contest was the final game for five Monarch seniors in Kaitlyn Bruhn, Bowker, Meyer, Emma Ahrenholtz and Chloe Mendenhall.

“The year definitely didn’t go as we planned, but a lot of things just didn’t bounce our way this season. Injuries took its toll down the stretch, but the girls came to practice everyday and worked hard to continue to get better,” Mich said.

“It would have been easy for them to be down with how the year went, but they played hard and did the best they could each time out on the court,” Mich said.

“We had an opportunity to play some young girls late in the season, so hopefully that will benefit us in the years to come,” the Monarch boss added.