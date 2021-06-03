D-S girls sweep Glenwood in conference softball

The Denison-Schleswig softball team took a pair of games from Glenwood in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Tuesday night at Denison.
D-S won the opener, 8-4, and then rallied for a 4-3 victory in eight innings in the nightcap.
The sweep enabled D-S to extend its winning streak to three games, as Kevin Dau’s Monarch club improved to 2-0 in H-10 play and 3-2 overall on the young season.
Game one
The D-S girls managed to win the opener despite being outhit at 8-5.
D-S went up 2-0 after two innings and trailed 3-2 before taking the lead for good at 6-3 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Monarchs added a pair of runs in the fifth to make it 8-3. The visiting Rams closed out the scoring with a run in the seventh.
Paige Kastner went 1-for-4 with two runs batted in and one run for D-S. Kennedy Marten and Hannah Slater both went 1-for-4.
Kiana Schulz was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, while Claire Leinen finished 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Leinen picked up the pitching win. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits, struck out four and walked four.
"We were aggressive on the bases early on and Glenwood helped us out defensively with a some mistakes that we took advantage of," Dau said.
Game two
The D-S girls outhit Glenwood 11-1 in game two, but the Monarchs needed three late runs to pull off the win.
The Rams led 3-1 until D-S plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie it at 3-3 and force extra innings.
Fink led off the seventh with a single. Then with one out, Cambri Brodersen doubled to left center to put runners at second and third with one out.
A passed ball scored Fink to make it 3-2 and then Kastner delivered an infield single scoring Brodersen with the tying run to force extra innings.
The Monarchs then won it with a run in the eighth.
Slater led off with an infield single. Lauren Bowker pinch ran, stole second and got to third after the ball slid away from the Glenwood girls covering.
With Bowker at third and no outs, Langenfeld singled to left past the shortstop scoring Bowker with the winning run.
Slater led the hitting attack for D-S by going 3-for-4 with three singles.
Fink was 2-for-3 with one run. Marten finished 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Emma Mendenhall went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Brodersen was 1-for-3 with one run.
Langenfeld went 1-for-4 with one RBI and Kastner wound up 1-for-4 with one RBI as well.
Leinen threw all eight innings for the win, as she allowed only three earned runs on only one hit with two Ks and four walks.
"We hurt ourselves defensively in the second game. I think we had four or five errors that led to them scoring their three runs early. After the fourth, though, we played outstanding defense and a lot of girls made some outstanding plays," Dau said.
"Leinen threw well again for the second straight game. Glenwood didn’t have a lot of hard hits against her."
"We had 11 hits and it was just a great team victory. Starting Hawkeye 10 play with two wins was a real confidence booster for the girls," Dau remarked.