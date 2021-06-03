D-S girls sweep Glenwood in conference softball

With Bowker at third and no outs, Langenfeld singled to left past the shortstop scoring Bowker with the winning run.

Slater led the hitting attack for D-S by going 3-for-4 with three singles.

Fink was 2-for-3 with one run. Marten finished 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Emma Mendenhall went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Brodersen was 1-for-3 with one run.

Langenfeld went 1-for-4 with one RBI and Kastner wound up 1-for-4 with one RBI as well.

Leinen threw all eight innings for the win, as she allowed only three earned runs on only one hit with two Ks and four walks.

"We hurt ourselves defensively in the second game. I think we had four or five errors that led to them scoring their three runs early. After the fourth, though, we played outstanding defense and a lot of girls made some outstanding plays," Dau said.

"Leinen threw well again for the second straight game. Glenwood didn’t have a lot of hard hits against her."