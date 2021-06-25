D-S girls sweep regular season series from St. Albert

The Denison-Schleswig girls played flawless in the field and picked up their second consecutive win on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs earned a 5-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.

D-S, which beat St. Albert for the second time this season, improved to 10-3 in the Hawkeye 10 and 16-7 overall with the triumph.

Down 1-0, D-S plated three runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 3-1 lead.

To start the fourth inning, the game was halted by a lightning delay a little after 8 p.m., with the two teams resuming play at 8:35 p.m. after a mandatory 30-minute stoppage.

D-S pushed two big insurance runs across in the sixth to make it 5-1, as St. Albert then scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

The Monarchs netted six hits, all singles.

Paige Kastner went 1-for-3 with two runs batted in. Teryn Fink was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.

Claire Leinen was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Cambri Brodersen was 1-for-3 with one run.