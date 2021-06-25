D-S girls sweep regular season series from St. Albert

The Denison-Schleswig girls played flawless in the field and picked up their second consecutive win on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs earned a 5-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.
D-S, which beat St. Albert for the second time this season, improved to 10-3 in the Hawkeye 10 and 16-7 overall with the triumph.
Down 1-0, D-S plated three runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 3-1 lead.
To start the fourth inning, the game was halted by a lightning delay a little after 8 p.m., with the two teams resuming play at 8:35 p.m. after a mandatory 30-minute stoppage.
D-S pushed two big insurance runs across in the sixth to make it 5-1, as St. Albert then scored the game’s final run in the seventh.
The Monarchs netted six hits, all singles.
Paige Kastner went 1-for-3 with two runs batted in. Teryn Fink was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Claire Leinen was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Cambri Brodersen was 1-for-3 with one run.
Kennedy Marten and Kiana Schulz each went 1-for-3 as well for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of four runners on the bases.
St. Albert left five on.
"Leinen threw a good game and we were solid behind her. We made the plays on the infield and our outfielders did their jobs tonight," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.
"Offensively, we put the ball in play and made things happen. We had a few big two-out hits that generated runs. Half of our hits were from our numbers seven, eight and nine in the lineup, so that was good," he added.
Leinen went the distance in the circle for the win, as she gave up the two runs on six hits with seven Ks and two walks.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls shut out St. Albert, 8-0.
Kaylie Beam went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles for D-S. Delaney Lutz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Kaya Auen went 1-for-1 with one run and Chloe Mendenhall was 1-for-2 with a double and one run.