D-S girls swept in Hawkeye 10 action by Rams

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls lost a 3-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball decision to Glenwood on Thursday night at Denison.

The visiting Rams defeated the host Monarchs 25-18, 25-18, 25-6, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S club fell to 0-8 in Hawkeye 10 play, 3-21 overall in matches and 9-53 in games.

Kaitlyn Bruhn hit all 10 of her serves with one ace for D-S. Whitlee Auen was 10-of-11 with two aces.

Claire Leinen went 6-of-7 in serving. Addison Inman was 6-of-6 as well. Ashlyn Herrig also was 5-of-5.

Inman and Leinen led the Monarchs with four kills apiece. Bruhn contributed three kills. Baker had one kill to go with 11 assists.

Herrig had a team-high 10 digs.

Leinen added nine digs. Anna Wiges contributed eight digs.

Bruhn and Baker each tallied seven digs. Auen followed with six digs, while Inman had four digs.

Bruhn at the net had one solo block. Leinen and Taylor Totten each had one block assist.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls lost 2-0 to Glenwood on Thursday night at Denison.

Glenwood earned a 25-16, 25-18 victory over the Monarchs.

Mayah Slater led all D-S servers by going 8-of-8 with one ace. Elli Heiden and Norah Huebert each went 7-of-7. Hannah Harris hit all five of her serves.

Lauryn Turin led the team with two kills.

Jordyn Linn had a team-high two assists to go with 10 digs. Heiden added eight digs. Quinlan Bygness had five digs.