D-S girls take two from Red Oak in Hawkeye 10 softball

D-S girls vs. Red Oak

Norah Huebert and Cambri Brodersen both tossed one-hitters on Monday night, as the Denison-Schleswig girls earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader sweep of Red Oak at Denison.

Both games were shortended because of the 12-run rule.

D-S won game one in three innings, 13-1, while the Monarchs picked up a 12-0 triumph in four innings in game two.

The sweep moved D-S to 8-9 in Hawkeye 10 play and one game over .500 at 16-15 overall.

“We played pretty good defense all night and we got solid pitching from Huebert and Brodersen,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.

Game one

The D-S girls took advantage of 10 walks in the opener, as the Monarchs cruised to a 12-run victory in three innings.

D-S plated five runs in the bottom of the first.

Red Oak scored its lone run in the top of the second on a Jaydin Lindsay solo home run to make it 5-1.

The Monarchs then pushed eight runs across in the last of the third for the win.

D-S had six hits in game one.

Teryn Fink went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and one run scored.

Ashlyn Herrig was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run. Lauren Bowker went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, while Autumn Nemitz was 1-for-1 with one RBI and one run.

Huebert threw all three innings for D-S. She gave up the one run on only one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.

Game two

The D-S girls collected 10 hits in game two, including four that went for extra bases, as the Monarchs picked up another lopsided victory in the nightcap.

Up 4-0 after two innings, D-S plated five runs in the third and three more in the fourth to win by the 12-run rule.

Brodersen went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and two runs scored for the Monarchs. She also threw all four innings, yielding no runs on just one hit with five Ks and one walk.

Kamden Bruhn went 1-for-1 with one RBI in the game.

Kira Langenfeld went 1-for-3 with one run.

Hannah Slater was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the contest.

Kaylie Baker went 1-for-1 with one run.

Bowker finished 1-for-2 with two runs.

Nemitz went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and one run.

Jordyn Linn was 1-for-1 with a triple, two RBIs and one run, while Herrig wound up 1-for-1 with two runs.

