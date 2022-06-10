D-S girls take two from Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 softball action

Denison-Schleswig collected 25 total hits in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader softball sweep of Shenandoah on Wednesday night at Denison.

D-S won the opener by a 6-4 final. The Monarchs then picked up a 10-0 victory in the nightcap, as Kevin Dau’s club extended its win streak to three games in moving to 4-3 in the H-10 and 6-5 overall.

Game one

D-S and Shenandoah combined for 22 hits in game one.

The visiting Mustangs went up 2-0 after their first at bat, but the Monarchs came back with three runs in their half to take the lead for good at 3-2.

Up 4-3 after four innings, D-S plated two runs in the last of the fifth to make it 6-3. Shenandoah added the game’s final run in the seventh.

Kaitlyn Bruhn paced a balanced D-S offensive attack by going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.

Teryn Fink was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Cambri Brodersen went 2-for-4 with a double and one run. Kiana Schulz also was 2-for-4. Hannah Slater finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Kira Langenfeld went 1-for-4 with one run, while Autumn Nemitz wound up 1-for-2.

Ashlyn Herrig also scored twice as a pinchrunner.

Norah Huebert threw all seven innings in the circle for D-S. She gave up four runs on 10 hits, struck out four and walked only one.

Game two

After a 12-hit attack in game one, the D-S girls tallied 13 in the nightcap and got a no-hit performance from Huebert in the circle.

Huebert threw all six innings, striking out nine Fillie batters and walking four in six innings of work.

Up 5-0 after five innings, D-S scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the contest because of the 10-run rule.

Kaitlyn Bruhn continued to shine at the plate, as she went 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs.

Schulz went 3-for-4 as well with a double and two RBIs.

Brodersen was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run. Lauren Bowker was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Langenfeld went 1-for-2 with two runs.